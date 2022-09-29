Home Technology Italian Tech Week 2022, from the metaverse to climate tech: the events on the Duomo stage
Technology

Italian Tech Week 2022, from the metaverse to climate tech: the events on the Duomo stage

by admin
Italian Tech Week 2022, from the metaverse to climate tech: the events on the Duomo stage

Italian Tech Week is the most important Italian conference on technology and innovation. The event, hosted by the Turin Ogrs, was organized by Italian Tech, the Gedi hub dedicated to new technologies directed by Riccardo Luna. We will hear the extraordinary stories of startuppers, innovators, inventors, entrepreneurs and investors.

What you are looking at is the Duomo stage

To follow the events simultaneously on the Fucine stage and at the Speakers’ corner, click here.
See also  Samsung's series of Tweets burst Apple's "48 million pixels? I'll catch up soon" - winandmac.com

You may also like

Ring of Power is more popular than House...

Action for 5G, new call from Vodafone Italia...

Intensive phobia warns that “A Plague Tale: Requiem”...

The warehouse? Now it can be securitized to...

Over 100 arcade classics arrive at Atari 50:...

Nothing Phone (1) software upgrade, improve camera quality,...

Italian Tech Week 2022, live on Twitter: read,...

EA and KOEI TECMO jointly launch a new...

Italian Tech Week 2022, live on Twitter: read,...

The crazy super-hot gas cluster around the galactic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy