Italian Tech Week 2023, 13,500 participants for the largest Italian event dedicated to technology

The 2023 edition of. concluded today at 7pm Italian Tech Week, the annual event of Italian Tech, the GEDI content hub, created in collaboration with Exor Ventures and Vento, entirely dedicated to innovation and technology. Three days of meetings in which the creative and technological hub of OGR Torino became a space for reflection, dialogue and exchange between experts and entrepreneurs in the international tech sector, with a record turnout that reached 13,500 attendees, doubled compared to the 2022 edition, with the participation of 160 speakers on stage, coming from more than 10 countries. Numbers to which i are added 2,500 tickets sold del Closing Party di Italian Tech Week.

Record ratings and views also on the web with over 33 hours of live broadcast e 7.2 million streaming views on the sites of Italian Tech, la Repubblica, La Stampa and Il Secolo XIX, platforms that have produced beyond 260 contents between news, videos and insights together with 3.7 million contacts reached on social channels who covered the event.

Among the notable guests of the edition that has just ended Brian CheskyCEO of Airbnb, e Sam AltmanCEO of OpenAI, via video link from San Francisco, who will be in Turin as Special Guest for the2024 edition.

All interventions are available on demand on:

During the three days, some important prizes from the world of startups were also awarded, including the Business Angel Award of the Year of the Investors Club, l’Italian master startup awardil GammaDonna Award and the First Round Award with the startup’s final award ceremony Astradyne (Alessia Gloder, Alessandro Buscicchio, Vittorio Netti) in Sala Fucine.

This evening the OGR Torino will transform into a club, with the Closing Party at Italian Tech Week, curated by Radio m2o and Reply, with DJ sets by Danny Ominich, LRNZ and Albertino. The proceeds obtained from the 2,500 tickets sold, completely sold out, will be donated to the Specchio dei Tempi Foundation for the purchase of a neonatal respirator for the Sant’Anna Hospital in Turin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

