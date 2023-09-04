Italian Tech Week 2023, there will also be Sam Altman, the “father” of ChatGpt: from 6 September registrations will start to listen to him

Anticipation is growing for the new edition of theItalian Tech Weekthe most important Italian tech conference which this year presents itself with a new three-day formula, from 27 to 29 September at OGR Turinfull of appointments and big names in the world of innovation.

After the announcement of the special guest of ITW23 Brian Cheskyco-founder and CEO of Airbnb, the program is enriched by an exclusive insight into the theme of Artificial Intelligence on the opening day of Wednesday 27 September.

The panels dedicated to the future and new perspectives of AI will involve experts, entrepreneurs, institutions, as well as the CEO and Co-Founder of OpenAI, Sam Altman, for the first time in connection with the public in Italy. Also on the opening day of Wednesday 27 September, the Youth Orchestra of the Sermig Arsenale della Pace of Turin will perform Beethoven’s Tenth Symphony, the last unfinished work by the German composer and completed in 2021 through AI, exclusively at the OGR Turin with the “Beethoven X” project.

Registration for the three-day free event will be open from Wednesday 6 September on the website www.italiantechweek.com. At the same link you can also buy the ticket for theexclusive Italian Tech Week Closing Partyin collaboration with Reply, with Albertino, LRNZ, Danny Omich and the music of Radio M2o whose proceeds will be donated to Mirror of the Times Foundation for the purchase of a neonatal respirator for the Sant’Anna Hospital in Turin.

Among guests to date confirmed at the 2023 edition of ITW: robotics expert and professor at Osaka University Hiroshi Ishiguro, Sequoia VCs Matt Miller and Julia Andre of Index Ventures, Matilde Giglio co-founder of Even, Francesca Gargaglia co-founder and COO of Amity, Alex Prot CEO & Co-Founder Qonto, Daniel Ramot Co-founder & CEO Via, Caroline Yap Managing Director Global AI Business Google Cloud, Brando Benifei Member of the European Parliament & Artificial Intelligence Act co-rapporteur, Barbara Caputo Professor Department of Automatic Engineering and Computer Science & Rector’s Advisor for Artificial Intelligence PoliTO, Andrea Carcano co-founder and CPO of Nozomi Networks, Andrea Calcagno President, CEO and co-founder of Cloud4Wi, Anthea Comellini Engineer at Thales Alenia Space and Astronaut of the European Space Agency, Mattia Barbarossa CEO, founder and CTO of Sidereus Space Dynamics, Michele Dallari CEO & co-founder and Marco Polini CSO & co-founder of Planckian, Maddalena Adorno co-founder and CEO of Dorian Therapeutics, Riccardo Sabatini Chief Data Scientist of Orionis Biosciences, Bruce Sterling science fiction writer, Roberto Cingolani CEO & General Manager Leonardo, Pietro Labriola, CEO & General Manager TIM, and many others.

More details on the complete agenda of the event will be announced in the coming weeks on the Italian.Tech social channels (Instagram and LinkedIn) and on the websites of the main GEDI Group publications.

To contact the organization: info@italiantechweek.com

ITW is the annual event of the Italian.Tech vertical hub, the channel dedicated to technology and innovation created by the media company GEDI. The 2022 edition of the most important Italian Tech conference saw the participation of over 140 speakers from over 10 countries and an audience of 5,000 people; a series of Masterclasses with 450 participants enrolled in 14 workshops and around 3 million views in streaming.

