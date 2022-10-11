From the career point of view, 84% of the women interviewed think that a man is more likely to be promoted and 67% of them believe that a man is preferred between a man and a woman with the same characteristics. .

Percentages that are reflected not only in the technological field: according to the Global Gender Gap Report 2022 it will take 132 years to reach gender equality in the world. Out of the 145 countries examined by the international report, Italy is in 63rd place.

And if the Stem disciplines are examined, the situation worsens: women, in fact, are under-represented especially in the fields of engineering (6.6% women against 24.6% men) and ICT (1, 7% women against 8.2% of men).

For this reason it is increasingly necessary to solve this lack of training based on innovation,empowerment youth, to active laboratory teaching. By making education an opportunity to put young people in direct contact with science and business, from an academic point of view.

These principles are inspired by Imcd Stem Lab, an educational project wanted by Imcd Italia, a division of the Dutch group active in chemistry, and Bdc School, which through an innovative academic program on Stem subjects and an approach based on an experimental laboratory aims to bring science, active teaching and business.