Italians like Pinterest, but use it little

Towards the end of last week, Audiweb released data relating to the total digital audience in February 2023. The total digital audience reaches 43.8 million individuals, equal to 74.8% of the population aged two and over. They were just under 44 million in January 2023 and more than 44.5 million in February last year. If this, in a nutshell, is the photograph of the use of the Internet in our country, from the data of the survey institute we have extrapolated those relating to the use of Pinterest in Italy, reconstructing its trend over the last twelve months.

Before going into the merits of what is emerging, it should be emphasized that the summary documents from March 2022 included this note explaining the drop in Audience detected for Pinterest: “(**) In order to improve the accuracy of the survey, the Brand perimeter Pinterest has been affected by a change, excluding some invalid URLs.

Starting from the data of January 2022, this activity – partly also carried out by the Publisher – has led to a decrease in Audience, Page Views and Time Spent. The variations brought about by this activity cannot be isolated from any seasonal effects. The adjustment of the perimeter is visible from the data for April 2022. Without this necessary clarification, the unique monthly users of Pinterest in our country in February were around 13.5 million. They were more than 14.3 million in January this year (- 5.2%). And they represent 30.9% of all those who used the Internet in Italy in the month.

On the other hand, unique daily users amounted to almost 2.6 million, again down on the previous month. And they represent 7.1% of the 36.5 million Italians who used the Internet on an average day [La somma degli utenti unici di ciascun giorno del mese osservato / numero dei giorni del mese = il numero medio di utenti unici giornalieri del mese di osservazione].

As Audiweb itself points out, the observation on the average day provides, for example, indications on the frequency of use. From the data on the use of Pinterest in Italy, it is therefore clear that the frequency of use of the social platform involves a large number of people but in a sporadic, infrequent manner.

It is therefore clear that the involvement generated by the social visual platform is not at the highest levels, to put it mildly. Data further confirmed, if necessary by the time spent which, on an average day, for Pinterest stands at 3 minutes and 47 seconds against 28 minutes and 23 seconds for TikTok, to have a term of comparison.