It will be the high cost of living and the lower purchasing power, it will be the greater attention to the issue of sustainability and let’s add the awareness that second-hand and refurbished products are not necessarily a mere stopgap but a considered choice that has its advantages. And its own market: the value generated by used cars in Italy, according to the latest surveys by the research company Statista, has reached 23 billion euros and this figure is destined to grow more and more over the next few years. Numbers aside, it is a fact that over the last year the interest of Italians in second-hand items has been growing starting from June until it reached its peak in November, for an increase of 74% on an annual. This was stated by a survey by idealo, the price comparison platform founded in Berlin in 2000 and present today with six portals in as many European countries (including Italy) with a catalog of over 130 million proposals collected from more than 30,000 online stores.

What do you buy more

Among the most interested product categories are, and it is certainly not a surprise, smartphones: during 2021, over 56% of the purchase intentions recorded by idealo in Italy concerned the universe of mobile phones, while much less appetites in terms of used are smartwatches (6% of the total) and game consoles and tablets (5%). The Italians’ passion for electronic gadgets is known and apparently also lives in the world of the circular economy. In this sense, the greatest requests also concern games for the Playstation (PS4), headphones and laptops, a category which has recorded the greatest percentage of growth (+206%) compared to the previous year). It is also curious to note that among the 10 most searched-for used products of the year there are as many as seven different iPhone models and that overall eight are Apple-branded devices (the eighth are the AirPods Pro), while the other two are branded Sony (and both from the Playstation series). To find a product from a different brand, you have to go down to 14th position, where Samsung stands out with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone.

Where you save the most

The choice of a second-hand product is often dictated by economic reasons and it is therefore indicative to know the amount of savings that a specific category of appliances can guarantee. On average, according to idealo, those who focus on game consoles get a good deal, where the “discount” on the original list price can even reach 50%, while both refrigerators (and reflex (for which the saving is around 35%) and also gamepads (the cost from new to used drops by 29%). For used smartphones, on the other hand, it is difficult to go beyond a 25% reduction. The advice, in in any case, it is to pay attention to price fluctuations, to take advantage of further savings: in November 2022, for example, used games for the PS5 cost on average 31% less than twelve months earlier and televisions 21%.