The data has been published total digital audience of the month of January 2023produced by the Audiweb detection system and distributed by Audicom, the company born from the recent merger between Audiweb and Audipress, with the aim of creating and offering the market integrated research on the use of multimedia, editorial and/or advertising content, enjoyed via internet and through daily newspapers and periodicals.

The total digital audience in January 2023 is represented by almost 44 million users from two years upwards. Essentially stable compared to the previous month (+0.4%) and instead down compared to January 2022 (-2.2%).





As regards consumption data and user preferences, among the main categories of sites and mobile apps most visited in the first month of the year, the search for information ranks first with 71.1% of the population over the age of 2 years (41.6 million) who used search engines.

Almost half of Italians on the internet use TikTok (which doubles users in one year) by Pier Luca Santoro

January 23, 2023



I social (Member Communities) and one 65.8% penetration (38.5 million). Stable compared to December 2022 and also in comparison with the corresponding month of the previous year. The applications of instant messaging as, one for all WhatsApp, have a penetration of the 63% (36.9 million). A slight decrease compared to the previous month (-0.9%), also depending on the seasonality given that in December “wishes flock” for the holidays, but up by 3.9% compared to January 2022.

The Penetration of Social Media and Digital Platforms in Italy in 2022: Whatsapp above all by Pier Luca Santoro

December 19, 2022



If these are the emerging quantitative elements, the Audiweb data provide further elements of interest from a qualitative point of view.

In fact, the Italians who used the network in January 2023 were online for 68 hours and 38 minutes per person, you seem to two days and 20 hours in total. Slightly up on the previous month and instead up sharply on January 2022 with, on average, five more hours (+8.3%).

Of these, about half (47.6%) was dedicated to social networks and instant messaging. In particular, the time dedicated to social media is growing significantly, as also emerges from the report on “Citizens and ICT” in 2022 by ISTAT.





In January 2023 Italians, on average, spent 22 hours and 17 minutes on social media. About an hour more than in December 2022 (+4.9%), and almost thours more compared to January 2022 (+ 21%).

In conclusion, it is therefore confirmed that the Internet is mainly communication and relationship. A focal point that too often companies, brands, institutions and organizations forget.