They didn’t say they wanted a plan single subscription in 4K resolution (the most desired, reading the comments on social media), and yet they would like more simplicity, a greater possibility of sharing and paradoxically perhaps even less choice.

These are the 3 main points that emerge from the relationship Reinvent for Growth by Accenturewhich also for 2023 interviewed 6 thousand consumers worldwide to understand their preferences and their behavior regarding online entertainment experiences.

The idea of ​​a single app to do it all

What emerged? For example, that 6 out of 7 (86%) would like one single platform that combines video streaming, fantasy sports, social media and even online shopping (which that’s kind of what TikTok is trying to dounsurprisingly) and that 4 out of 10 would pay for such a thing.

Likewise, 3 out of five (61% of the sample) would like the opportunity to share their profiles streaming on multiple platforms to have even better personalized content across the board, from Netflix to Disney Plus, from Amazon Prime Video to Paramount Plus.

This should actually push companies engaged in the sector to reconsider their strategies, also because more than a third of the consumers questioned (35%) said they had canceled the subscription to at least one of the top 5 streaming services in the last 12 months and 26% want to eliminate one or more in the next 12 months.

The problem seems to be especially the excess supply, which often overwhelms (as even those of Netflix know well): more than 7 out of 10 consumers (72%) reported feeling “a sense of frustration” while looking for something to watch, with an increase of 6 percentage points compared to 2022. Again: 55% of respondents admitted to be overwhelmed by the number of streaming services to choose from, with 26% confirming they may also need more than 10 minutes to find something that deserve their attention (against 17% last year).

Italians and streaming, the picture of the situation

In our country things are not very different: Italians who would like a single platform on which to do everything they are still 86% (but the percentage of those who would pay to use it drops to 37%), focusing mainly on the additional possibility of listening to music, surfing online and shopping.

Also in Italy, oversupply is seen as a problem: 40% said they were overwhelmed by the number of platforms that are available, 32% are annoyed by having to switch from one app to another to see different things or do different things (watch a movie, series, listen to a song, text a friend, buy something, etc.) and 27% regularly spend more than 10 minutes finding something worth watching.

