Italia Online has announced the restoration of the Libero Mail and Virgilio Mail mailboxes, after a blockage that lasted almost a week. «To date, all Libero Mail and Virgilio Mail mailboxes are accessible via webmail (i.e. on the libero.it and virgilio.it portals)» declared the company in a note, putting an end to a ford that involved 9 million accounts .

Towards reinstatement of sent messages

“We are managing the progressive reintegration of the messages sent to our users in recent days – writes Italia Online – They will be delivered progressively according to the behavior of the mail providers who have managed the traffic of the e-mails in recent days”. The recovery has been completed for Android users, while those anchored to the iOS system have to wait for the latest adjustments. Access is still available on webmail.

«As regards access via Libero Mail App and Virgilio Mail App, this is now fully available for Android users, while it is not yet complete for iOS users, who can however alternatively access the email service via webmail, or rather on the libero.it or virgilio.it sites – reads the press release – With the opening of all webmails to our users, an important step has been taken in restoring access to messages and data. The return to full functioning of all functions is continuing in parallel, also considering the accumulated traffic load”.

The priority is «from day one to protect the integrity of our users’ data. We will continue to communicate through our touchpoints until the situation is resolved. In the meantime, a toll-free number dedicated to questions from our users is available: 800 591 829», concludes Italia Online.