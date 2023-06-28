Home » Italy ambition #DigitalChamps – Italian Tech
Italy ambition #DigitalChamps – Italian Tech

Italy ambition #DigitalChamps – Italian Tech

Live from Milan “Ambizione Italia #DigitalChamps”, the plan for the digitization of SMEs and startups launched by Microsoft in collaboration with Cerved, Elite, LinkedIn, Gruppo Poste Italiane and Sace. The story of the protagonists of a program aimed at enhancing the impact of small and medium-sized enterprises on the territory through technological tools, services and training to accelerate their development and sustainable growth

