Digital and sustainable youth. Italy is the country with the largest number of digitally sustainable people (37%), young people who use digital tools and who, at the same time, adopt attitudes and behaviors oriented towards sustainability. This is what emerges from the report “Digital Sustainability Index (DiSI) Young – Digital sustainability for young people” presented by the Digital Sustainability Foundation and EY Foundation Onlus.

The research, which investigates the role of technology as a tool for sustainability in the perception of young people in some European countries (Italy, Spain, Poland, Germany and France), was carried out on a representative sample of 800 young people aged between 16 and 24 years. In the work the differences between Italy, Spain, Poland, Germany and France were studied and evaluated.

«In the DiSI Young analysis we read common traces between the various countries, further evidence of the fact that games such as sustainability, digital, skills and innovation today can only be played on international scenarios. However, among these positive data there are signals that must make us reflect and act, and above all concern the risks and once again the issues related to diversity and inclusion», says Massimo Antonelli, CEO of EY in Italy and COO of EY Europe West.

«Among the perceived risks – he continues -, young people in Italy believe that cyberbullying is the main problem deriving from a hyper-connected society (60%) and the same vision emerges in almost all the countries considered. In second place we find the aligning of identities to ideal standards (39%) and the loss of personal time (38%). Thinking of the new generations, it is therefore necessary to invest in education and inclusion, starting with a national digital education plan (for over 60% of DiSI Young respondents). And young people are teaching us an interesting lesson on this too: because if on the one hand they expect institutions and companies to do their part, on the other they are willing to get involved like never before and to acknowledge their own responsibility and impact on build a more digitized and more sustainable society».

The research highlights, in the analysis of issues concerning infrastructures, technology, commodities and sustainable behaviors, “a not very encouraging situation, in terms of awareness of the role of digital”.