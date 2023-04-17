Italy is among the countries most affected by credit card data theft

According to a recent relationship published by the CRIF Cyber ​​Observatory, Italy is in 14th place overall among the countries most affected by credit card data theft.

Forums on the dark web continue to be a prime venue for the trading of payment card data, often associated with cardholder information.





According to the observatory, in 2022, offers of data relating to credit cards and owners’ telephone numbers have proliferated. In particular, there was an increase of +4.4% in the number of offers of data batches containing the name, surname and telephone number of the cardholders. “This data is valuable as, in addition to allowing access to many platforms and apps, with the introduction of two-factor authentication in security protocols it is essential for illegally accessing private profiles.” reads the CRIF report.

Experts also observed a 10.5% year-on-year increase in the offer of combinations of credit card numbers, CVV codes (the codes on the back of payment cards) and card expiration dates. The availability of this information could allow cybercriminals to transact online on behalf of cardholders.





Another alarming figure relates to the severity of the alerts sent by CRIF in 2022, we are talking about over 1.6 million reports in 2022, 1500 of which refer to the discovery of data on the dark web. In Italy, alerts relating to the dark web reached 83.7%, while only 16.3% of users are alerted to the discovery of their data on the public web.





Furthermore, the cases of finding compromised accounts, telephone numbers and tax codes are on the increase. The trading of payment card data is significantly increasing in North America (+34% compared to 2021), followed by Europe with +14. In particular, an increase in credit card theft is being observed in Europe and America.

The .it domain is the sixth domain most affected by online password theft, while the largest number of victims alerted in Italy is in Lazio (21.1%) and Lombardy (14%) The majority of victims of online data theft aged between 41 and 50 (25.7%), followed by over-60s (25.6%).

“The latest edition of the Cyber ​​Observatory confirms the relevance of our data for fraudsters. In fact, the circulation of data in 2022 was much higher than in the past, so much so that the data found on the dark web tripled compared to the previous year.” comments Beatrice Rubini, Executive Director of CRIF.

“The reasons for this increase must also be sought in the current geopolitical situation, which sees intense activity not only on physical battlefields but also on virtual ones, the so-called ‘cyberwar’ or cybernetic warfare. Consumers and businesses are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals, who launch attacks aimed at stealing data and causing damage, with serious economic and reputational consequences. Often these are phishing or ransomware attacks, launched against people and organizations, small or large.