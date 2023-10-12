Italy is among the countries that have launched the most Artificial Intelligence projects in the PA

Italy is among the most committed countries in Europe for the use of artificial intelligence in public administration. This is what at least one report by The European House – Ambrosetti and Salesforce reveals, according to which the country has implemented 10% of European projects, equal to 38 initiatives. The report, entitled “Technological options for the advanced digitalisation of Public Administration”, analyzes the AI ​​adoption strategies developed by the main EU countries, identifying policy proposals and actions for the development and diffusion of digital in particular in the Italian PA .

Italy second only to the Netherlands

The document says that Italy is second only to the Netherlands for the number of AI projects in the PA, but that the country’s investments are still lower than those of other European countries, such as France, Spain and Germany. “The Public Administration of the future will be able to leverage digital technologies to improve its operations and increase the attractiveness of the country system”, declared Corrado Panzeri, Partner and Head of InnoTech Hub of The European House – Ambrosetti. “In particular, Artificial Intelligence solutions simplify access and development of new services for citizens and businesses, help reduce the burden of bureaucracy and make administrative processes more fluid, support the development of simulations of policy impacts “.

Italy, with 63 projects, emerges among the countries most committed to the development of Artificial Intelligence solutions in Public Administration, second only to the Netherlands (116); it also holds the record for the number of projects implemented: 38 initiatives, approximately 10% of the European portfolio.

The USA is the most engaged globally. Italy has invested a billion

Globally, interest in the applications of Artificial Intelligence in PA is driven by the USA, which, in the last 5 years, has invested over 60 billion dollars; in the same period, investments in the main EU countries amounted to around a tenth, or 6 billion euros, with France (2.5 billion), Spain and Germany (2 billion each) dedicating more resources and showing a clearer Artificial Intelligence adoption strategy. Italy, with 1 billion euros invested, appears to be adopting a more conservative approach, allocating fewer public resources divided into a larger number of initiatives, many of which are pilot projects.

“Digital has entered our lives for some time and Generative Artificial Intelligence was the most recent phenomenon that has led to a further acceleration of adoption – explains Paolo Bonanni, Salesforce Country Leader for Public Administration”. “Many say that we are in the midst of a Revolution. A phenomenon that is leading citizens/consumers on the one hand, companies and institutions on the other, to rethink the way they relate and the definition of processes.

A revolution of trust

"The implications could be varied and the impact significant. This is why we are now increasingly talking about a revolution in trust: that trust that organizations must gain towards citizens and consumers and the trust of individuals towards technology and those who produce it", he adds.

“Salesforce”, concludes Bonanni, “has been alongside the Italian Public Administration for years in the Digital Transition process at all levels. Artificial Intelligence and new technologies are an element of acceleration, but we need to prepare the ground, train the skills, give life to ecosystems that then allow full, effective and evolutionary use of the new potential.”

