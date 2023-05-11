Italy is at risk of suffering attacks

Italian companies are considered at risk of suffering an attack or breach. The alarm emerges from the latest “Cyber ​​Risk Index (CRI)” report prepared by Trend Micro, global leader in cybersecurity, in collaboration with the Ponemon Institute and which covers the second half of 2022.

The study investigated the risk levels related to cybersecurity in companies around the world and mapped the current scenario through the creation of the Cyber ​​Risk Index (CRI), an indicator that by calculating the gap between the company’s cyber defenses, i.e. the posture of security and the possibility of suffering an attack, is able to predict the risk of suffering serious cyber damage in a given area. The Cyber ​​Risk Index is based on a numerical scale ranging from “-10” to “10” with the value “-10” representing the highest risk. The risk scale consists of “low risk”, (green) “moderate risk” (yellow), “high risk” (orange) and “high risk” (red). Italy has a risk index of 0.37 and is located in the yellow zone, characterized by a “moderate risk” of being attacked.

Globally, the risk rating moved from “high” to “moderate” for the first time, but threats still remain a persistent problem, especially insider ones.

According to the Cyber ​​Risk Index, cyber preparedness improved in Europe and APAC over the past six months, but decreased slightly in North America and Latin America. At the same time, threats have decreased in every area except Europe.

Most organizations are still pessimistic about their cybersecurity prospects. The Cyber ​​Risk Index found that the majority of the sample considered in fact “fairly to very likely” to be affected by a breach of customer data (70%), IP (69%) or a successful cyber attack successful (78%).

These are the main cyber threats according to the indications of the sample:

Clickjacking

Business Email Compromise (BEC)

Ransomware

Fileless attacks

The study also revealed that employees represent three of the top five risks to infrastructure, overall:

Careless employees

Cloud computing infrastructure and providers

Employees who work remotely or mobile

Poorly qualified staff

virtual computing environments

Based on the research findings, the top areas of concern regarding cybersecurity are:

People: “Management does not consider safety a competitive advantage”

The processes: “Poor ability to adopt adequate countermeasures against attacks”

The technology: “Little knowledge about the physical location of business-critical data assets and applications”

The Cyber ​​Risk Index 2H 2022 report was developed from research commissioned by Trend Micro and conducted by the Ponemon Institute, which included 3,729 CISOs, IT professionals and managers in North America, Europe, Latin America/South America and Asia-Pacific . Including Italy.