Italy is the European country most affected by malware attacks in 2022. The data emerges from the latest report by Trend Micro Research, the division of Trend Micro, the global leader in cybersecurity, specializing in research & development and the fight against cybercrime.

The Trend Micro laboratories are analyzing all the data from the past year, but a first detail that emerges is that Italy occupied the top step of the podium in the ranking of European countries most affected by malware in the months of April, May, June , July, September, October, November and December: 8 months out of 12. In the last quarter of 2022 Italy was also third in the world, preceded only by Japan and the United States.

In total, the malware that hit Italy in 2022 was 247,040,439.

The data is the result of analyzes by the Smart Protection Network, Trend Micro’s global intelligence network which identifies and analyzes threats and constantly updates the online database relating to cyber incidents, to block attacks in real time thanks to the best technology available on the market . The Smart Protection Network consists of over 250 million sensors and blocks an average of 65 billion threats annually, with a record 94 billion threats blocked in 2021.