Italy continues to be among the countries most affected by cybercriminals in the world and records a 300% increase in malware attacks compared to 2021. The data emerges from “Rethinking Tactics: 2022 Annual Cybersecurity Report”, the Trend Micro Research report on cyber threats that have hit over the past year.

The study reveals that Italy is the fourth country in the world and the first in Europe most affected by malware, the same positions it occupied also in 2021 and which it therefore confirms for the second year in a row.

Italy: the numbers for 2022

• Malware – The total number of malware intercepted in Italy in 2022 is 246,941,068. In 2021 they had been 62,371,693. The increase is about 300%. Italy is confirmed as the fourth most affected country in the world and the first in Europe. On the podium Japan, the United States, and India

• Macro Malware – Italy is the sixth most affected country in the world, with 17,400 attacks. Last year there were 6,861

• Ransomware – Italy is the fourth most affected country in Europe, preceded by Holland, France and Germany. It is thirteenth worldwide

•Le email threats that hit Italy in 2022 were 265,156,190

•Le visits to malicious sites they were 13,855,394. The evil sites 332,012 were hosted in Italy and blocked

• App maligne – The number of malicious apps downloaded in 2022 is 72,072

• Online Banking – there were 8,251 unique online banking malware intercepted

Globally, there was a record number of vulnerability alerts issued by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (1,706), for the third consecutive year.

The number of critical vulnerabilities has doubled since 2021. Worldwide, Trend Micro blocked a total of 146,408,535,569 threats in 2021, a 55% increase over the previous year. About 80 billion threats have arrived via email.