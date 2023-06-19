Italy, startups and open innovation: a difficult but necessary marriage

Unicorns and where to find them. In Italy, it must be said, the advance of startup proceeds, but at a slow pace. The report Open Innovation Outlook Italy 2022 realized by Mind the Bridge with the support of smau offers a sharp photograph. At the end of last year, our country hosted 557 scale up, worth $7.3 billion. Numbers which, set in a complex and jagged economic context, could seem positive. Still, a quick comparison with the neighbor is enough Spain which houses 867, with the Germania where there are 1,732, with the France where we reach 2.258, to understand that we are late.

To understand the extent of the phenomenon, it is enough to widen the field a little further: only from Silicon Valley 9,118 scaleups have sprouted. A figure that approaches that of the whole Europa which is at an altitude of 9,386. Another championship that of United States, where there are 31,125. Without necessarily wanting to compete with US gigantism, a state like Israel has become one of the most promising innovation hubs with 2,921 scale ups in tow. In the meantime, countries such as the South Korea they United Arab Emirates.

“We cannot bridge such a dizzying gap,” he explains Alberto Onetti, chairman of Mind the Bridge, “but Italian industry has finally understood that theOpen Innovation it is the only key to compete on an international scale”. The Italian innovation ecosystem is in fact in turmoil: among the large companies almost all have introduced a unit dedicated to innovation, not always linked to traditional research and development centres. Furthermore, 75% indicate innovation as a priority among their corporate missions. But still only a few companies (20%) set up Corporate Venture Capital funds large and structured.

A problem also of entrepreneurial approach and culture according to Onetti. The mythical image of the Unicorn should already in itself suggest how it is statistically rare that the birth of a startup immediately translates into a successful entrepreneurial story and “this falls under the aegis of the fear of failure which is not only seen in startups but also in many support initiatives that are often dragged along without producing anything. We also see it in companies, where it is sometimes difficult to work with startups being an investment area which by its nature is exposed to failure. But not doing so exposes you to a greater risk: that of obsolescence, to which Italian companies are very exposed”.

Furthermore, the chairman warns: it is necessary to distinguish the arena of innovation from the “theater of innovation”. “The theme is fashionable and Italy is a country that usually chases after fashions. If you look around, there’s a lot of bullshit, of initiatives that have no legs to go far and there’s a vast legion of self-styled experts”.

In this context, more than ever, Italian companies must be ready to expand their technological scouting beyond the borders and take action to draw directly from the fertile lands of innovation. Yet, only 20% have established themselves with a dedicated outpost in Silicon Valley or Israel.

Mind the bridge

Pmi e Open Innovation

The challenge does not only concern our large companies, but in some ways even more those that are the flagships of Made in Italy: the small and medium enterprises. Last year’s report highlighted how Italian SMEs, with a few exceptions, were not at all accustomed to Open Innovation. In 2022 however many pioneering companies, despite the many difficulties, starting from the pandemic crisis up to the shortage of raw materials, were able to intercept the winds of change and took steps to acquire new technological solutions. Today a third of the top Italian SMEs declare themselves open to acquisitions of startups in the future.

“The culture, the talent, the research capacity of the Italians are not subject to discussion. The context conditions that can act as a driving force for these ingredients are lacking. I have a feeling there isn’t one industrial policy vision in this country. We are not producing new champions, the old ones risk remaining old and if they don’t start doing Open Innovation and working with startups, which is the only possible way of innovation today, they will leave the market, some sooner and some later. There is a big concern about this. You just have to change your skin. And changing skin is not easy”, concludes Onetti.