Italy wants to allow ChatGPT return under conditions

From the end of April ChatGPT could go online again in Italy. But only under the condition that OpenAI manages to meet the required specifications by then.

Italy’s data protection authority wants to unblock the AI ​​software ChatGPT from the operator OpenAI under certain conditions. “We are ready to allow a return of ChatGPT on April 30th, if OpenAI is ready to take appropriate measures,” the head of the data protection authority, Pasquale Stanzione, said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper published on Tuesday. In his opinion, the company, which is supported by Microsoft, is ready to implement the data protection authority’s specifications.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has made waves in politics and business with the release of the software. The program can, for example, answer inquiries or create complete texts based on a few keywords. Large, pre-fed amounts of text serve as the basis. However, there are concerns about incorrect answers and data protection. Due to the suspicion of data protection violations, Italy’s data protection officers initiated investigations against OpenAI at the end of March. The AI ​​software has since been banned for Italian users.

The privacy panel led by Stanzione last week drew up a list of demands OpenAI must meet by April 30 to assuage its concerns.

Stanzione said Italy acted unilaterally and banned ChatGPT because there was an urgent need for action. “Recourse to a European decision would have resulted in a delay of at least three or four months,” he added.

Spain and France are examining the use of ChatGPT

Italy was the first Western European country to restrict ChatGPT, but the rapid development has caught the attention of lawmakers and regulators in several countries. France’s data protection officer CNIL announced an audit of ChatGPT last week at the request of the Reuters news agency. According to its own statements, the Spanish sister authority AEPD had asked the EU authorities to take appropriate steps. In Germany, the Federal Digital Ministry rejects a ban.

EU lawmakers on Monday urged world leaders to hold a summit to find ways to control the development of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems like ChatGPT, which are evolving faster than expected.

(APA/bagre)