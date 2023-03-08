Home Technology its 8 of the 10 best-selling smartphones of 2022
its 8 of the 10 best-selling smartphones of 2022

its 8 of the 10 best-selling smartphones of 2022

While iPhone 14 turns yellow with a new variant that could further increase sales, a new market analysis makes Apple smile. According to data from the American smartphone market, in fact, well 8 of the 10 best-selling smartphones in 2022 they were produced by the Cupertino giant.

Put simply, Apple is still very popular in the USand there doesn’t seem to be any rival capable of keeping up with it: neither Samsung, nor Google, nor Chinese OEMs have a presence sufficient to compete for the American smartphone sector with the Bitten Apple, and Counterpoint Research data confirms it.

Indeed, it best-selling smartphone of 2022at least until August, it was the “base” iPhone 13, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max was in second place. From September onwards, however, the two best-selling smartphones in the United States of America became the iPhone 14 Pro Max and “basic” iPhone 14.

In the overall ranking we also find iPhone 14 Pro (in eighth place), iPhone 13 Pro (in fifth place), and even iPhone 12 and the third generation iPhone SE, respectively in sixth and ninth place of the best-selling devices in 2022 in the USA. The ranking is completed by two low-end (or even very low) proposals from Samsung, which therefore seems to successfully cover that sector that Apple leaves uncovered.

Specifically, al fourth place we find the Galaxy A13, while the Galaxy A03 is positioned in the tenth. Both devices, however, quickly slipped between tenth and thirtieth overall position with the arrival of winter and new proposals (both from Apple and from competitors) on the American market.

Trying to analyze the data more deeply, we can see the unexpected success of the iPhone SE 3 and the confirmation of theiPhone 14 Plus failure, the only new generation iPhone not to enter the charts. Samsung has also consolidated its positions, but not to the detriment of the Cupertino giant: on the contrary, the Korean manufacturer has ousted Xiaomi from the podium, which in 2021 instead occupied two of the top ten positions with its Redmi 9 and 9A.

