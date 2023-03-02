During the Mobile world Congress 2023 OnePlus confirmed that its foldable smartphone will arrive in the second half of 2023. The announcement was made today during the round table discussion”From Fast & Smooth to Beyond” al Mobile World Congress.

Kinder Liu, President and CEO of OnePlushe has declared:

“Our first foldable will feature OnePlus’ signature fast & smooth experience”, he declared at the event. “But it will not be just a simple folding: the new OnePlus flagship phone will in fact have a unique design, in terms of construction and technologies. We want to launch a device that reaches the top in terms of performance within the current foldable device market”.

OnePlus started its business in 2013 and since then it has always offered the public ever faster and smoother performing smartphones that can compete with the competition, the so-called “flagship killers”.

During the panelFast & Smooth to BeyondOnePlus also shared its approach to get the best experiencefast&smoothof the industry: powerful hardware accompanied by excellent software, optimized to make the most of the hardware thanks to algorithms that operate inside the chipset. OnePlus also reiterated that the constant exchange of information with its community, one of the largest in the world, is essential to improve the overall user experience.

Finally, OnePlus shared its plan to build a more intelligent ecosystem solid over the next 3-5 years, to bring its signature fast and smooth experience to broader product categories. The creation of this ecosystem will allow OnePlus to provide a seamless connection between different OnePlus devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs and other Internet-of-things devices.

More information on OnePlus’ foldable will be released in the coming months.

