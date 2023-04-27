Home » It’s finally possible to create AI movies with iPhone! Runway Launches Gen-1 Generative AI App
It’s finally possible to create AI movies with iPhone! Runway Launches Gen-1 Generative AI App

Although there are many AI video generators on the market, most of these tools only have a computer version. Obviously, the mobile phone video group is the bulk, but there has been no convenient and easy-to-use mobile AI video generator. The voice of this kind of demand seems to be heard by the AI ​​start-up company Runway, which launched a video-to-video generative AI model app called “Gen-1”. Users can quickly create interesting videos of various styles directly with their mobile phones.

Runway Gen-1 allows users to generate videos with specific styles or effects based on text, images or videos. For example, if you choose to apply a specific aesthetic theme, you can automatically create watercolor or sketch style videos. Although it is a bit like a style transfer tool, it is different from applying a special filter to create a different style. In other words, it is not a video processing, but a new style of video.

Users can also add different rendering effects through the tool, such as special effects filters such as clay or “paper and ink”. Although far inferior to the special effects of professional animation software, Gen-1 is easy to use and convenient for users who want to quickly create novel and interesting videos. The most important thing is that users can record videos with their mobile phones and immediately convert them into AI videos with Gen-1, demonstrating the convenience of recording and converting at any time.

Gen-1 also has limitations worth mentioning. Users cannot enter images longer than 5 seconds, cannot produce nudity content, and cannot input works protected by copyright. Basically, AI videos are all completed in the cloud, and each video takes about 2~3 minutes.

The current App version supports Gen-1 models. It was announced in late March that users can join the Gen-2 waiting list, but it will not be launched until several weeks later.

(Source of the first image: Runway)

