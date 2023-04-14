Sony Electronics launches 30.5-inch 4K HDR professional monitor for critical evaluation, color gradient, live production and post-production. The BVM-HX3110 monitor features a Sony-designed, dual layer anti-glare LCD panel with Sony’s proprietary signal processing. It also supports higher peak luminance[1]up to 4000 cd/m², while maintaining deep blacks without compromise.

The BVM-HX3110 monitor, in addition to the characteristics such as color reproduction accuracy, image consistency and precision, connotations specific to Sony BVM series monitors, offers brighter highlights and features a new optional pixel fast response mode to reduce blurring in moving images. It also features a wider viewing angle, as well as a standard IP interface for SMPTE ST2110 signals, to integrate with Sony’s Networked Live ecosystem. The popular BVM-HX310 remains available as a companion model to the BVM-HX3110 monitor and offers the same consistent color reproduction, gamma curve and operation.

Ellen Heine, Marketing Manager, Sony Electronics says: “Content creators are constantly looking for tools that help capture their creative vision and accurately represent it. Exactly what the BVM-HX3110 offers. Our actions are prompted by customer feedback, and indeed this new model offers a number of original features, including an IP interface for greater flexibility. Of course, in terms of color it is consistent with our most popular professional monitors, according to the design philosophy of Sony monitors.”

Among other great features, the monitor’s new standard toolset integrates waveform monitor/vectorscope (WF/VS), false color, focus assist, closed captioning, 3D LUT processing, and quad and side-by-side display modes . Additional benefits, in addition to fast pixel response, include support for JPEG-XS and Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) via optional licenses. Functionality of HDR/SDR converting devices and 3D LUT signal output for user are permitted by other optional licenses.

The BVM-HX3110 model uses the same color gamut and coordinates perfectly with various Sony monitors, such as the established and complementary BVM-HX310 model, as well as the PVM-X and LMD-A series monitors. Also included is the LMD-A180, an 18.4-inch HDR high-grade wide color gamut HD viewing monitor that we have just announced. The LMD-A180 is ideal for on-set monitoring, and can be rack-mounted when general monitoring is needed. Replaces LMD-A170 monitor.

A prototype of the BVM-HX3110 model will be available at booth no. C8101 by Sony, at the NAB Show 2023 to be held April 16-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Availability is expected in November 2023. LMD-A180 is expected to go on sale in Autumn 2023.