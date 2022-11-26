The latest sci-fi horror game “The Callisto Protocol” (The Callisto Protocol), jointly created by Striking Distance Studios and the former producer of the “Zero Dimensions” series, is expected to be officially released on December 2, and just like EA Like its “Deadly Dimension”, this work will bring players a variety of bloody scenes like the classic sci-fi horror movie “Tearing the Horizon”, which means that the prisoner Jacob Lee played by the player is trying to escape from the Callisto’s “Black Iron Space Prison” is likely to die tragically due to the pursuit of various alien creatures or triggering traps during the escape process. However, according to the latest news released by the game team, a season pass (Season Pass) that includes a large number of follow-up DLC content of “Calisto Protocol” will include many new “death methods”.

According to a report from the VGC website, the “Calisto Protocol” Steam product page has recently been officially updated to disclose the detailed content information of the season pass, and revealed that any player who has purchased the season pass can watch it in the game. 13 more brand new death animations to the main character. Although it is indeed quite novel to regard the death of the protagonist as DLC, it also means that players who buy the $59.99 full version of the game cannot actually get the truly “complete” content, but must spend an extra $20 for the season pass , or buy the Digital Deluxe Edition for $79.99.

The season pass of “The Callisto Protocol” mainly includes four major contents, the most important of which is the DLC expansion story chapter that will be released in the future, and the remaining contents are the “Outer Way” modeling combination, “Contagion” and “Riot” Pack. The 13 new death animations that have sparked the discussion seem to be included in the Contagion combination pack, but in addition to the new death methods, this combination pack also includes an ability to “reduce the number of bullets and blood packs dropped, customize the difficulty and “Life or Die” ultra-high difficulty mode. As for the remaining “Riot” package, the RogueLike survival mode of “Calisto Protocol” is included, so that players must constantly collect various points in the process of trying to escape the Black Iron Prison, so as to strengthen or create new weapons. And survive wave after wave of enemy attacks, plus this pack includes 12 player-versus-enemy execution animations.

So far, the development team has shown in various gameplay videos the various tragic ways that the protagonist Jacob Lee may encounter in the game, whether it is being bitten to death by a group of hungry alien creatures, or being killed by a huge computer. Fan cut in half, etc., this game presents a bloody picture that shocks players, and even caused this game to be completely banned because these contents could not pass the rating review in Japan. Interestingly, the Callisto Protocol achievement/trophy list also includes a challenge requiring players to trigger all death animations, but that challenge doesn’t appear to include the 13 ways to die included in the season pass.

To be clear: We’re not holding anything back from the main game for the season pass. We haven’t even started work on this content yet. It’s all new stuff that we’ll be working on in the new year. Fans have asked for EVEN MORE deaths, so we’re making it a priority next year. — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) November 23, 2022

Just after the news was made public, Glen A. Schofield, CEO of Striking Distance studio, confirmed on Twitter that the team did not deliberately keep any “content that should have been in the game itself” in the season pass, which means Players can already see a variety of death patterns in the game itself, and the 13 types added by the season pass are just additional new content added later. The producer also directly stated that the team has actually started making these death animations, and promised to launch them next year.