It’s now easier to delete nude images

Google has announced a new protection feature that will give users more control over their own images and videos. Regardless of whether explicit content was posted online by yourself or by others, Google will remove it from the search results if you wish.

Google: Easier to remove nude photos

Google has long offered its users the option of removing leaked nude photos or videos from the search results. The group has now revised the requirements for this. In the future, explicit content can also be removed if they were published at an earlier point in time themselves or with their consent became.

In the announcement, Google cautions that while the intimate images and videos are from search results, but not removed from the Internet itself become. They can no longer be called up via Google, but via other search engines. Google cannot delete the content from third-party servers either.

Another limitation concerns Content with which users earn money themselves. In this case, Google does not want to remove explicit photos or videos from the search results (source: Google blog The Keyword).

Google’s policy on “offensive or intimate personal images” has previously been that they will only be removed if they are created without consent or posted online. This rule no longer applies. It is therefore no longer relevant whether consent was given at the time of publication.

Google: New dashboard for search results

Google will enter in the next few days new dashboard in the Google app introduce. In the future, users will be informed if web results with contact information appear in the search. In this case, Google also wants to send users a notification to their cell phones. Initially, however, the dashboard will only be available in the USA.

