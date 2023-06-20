It’s time for players to upgrade their SSDs! PC gaming may phase out HDD traditional hard drives

(Picture / pixabay)

Although traditional hard drives (HDDs) have slow transmission speeds, they are still favored by many users because of their cheaper prices and large capacity. However, gamers may not have a choice in the future! One after another, some developers have added SSD solid-state hard drives to the hardware requirements of their works. If you want to play games, you will no longer be able to use traditional hard drives.

In the past few years, game developers usually only asked for the remaining capacity of the hard disk, and there were almost no restrictions on the type of hard disk. Therefore, as long as the player does not care about the reading speed, the game can still be installed on the traditional hard disk. However, in Bethesda’s latest masterpiece ” For the first time, “Starry Sky” requires computers to use SSDs. CD Projekt Red, the developer of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, also announced that traditional hard drives will be phased out in order to bring faster reading speed, streaming and performance.

Please read on…

Not only PC games, foreign media “The Verge” pointed out that next-generation consoles, whether Xbox or PlayStation, have been fully replaced with high-speed SSDs, and Microsoft has also launched software technologies such as DirectStorage, so that games can give full play to the power of SSDs. Reading speed, it is expected that more game developers will study the performance of SSD and gradually eliminate HDD traditional hard disk.

Last year, a report by the market research company Trendfocus also revealed that Microsoft hopes that computer brands will gradually abandon traditional hard disks and intends to change the Windows system disk requirements to SSDs. It is expected to be fully implemented in 2023, but this policy has not yet been made public. It is not yet known what will appear in the next generation of Windows 12.

“You may also want to see”

The key to the success of Apple’s helmet Vision Pro?Analyst reveals major upgrade of iPhone 15 “1 specification”

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

