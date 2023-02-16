As the successor of Windows 10, the Windows 11 operating system will be launched and sold in 2021, and a new version of Windows 11 22H2 will be released for users in 2022. At that time, Microsoft also opened it to eligible Windows 10 devices Upgrade for free through Windows Update.

Users of some old platforms also use some methods to bypass the Windows 11 system inspection to upgrade and use the Windows 11 system, although if your old platform can run Windows 10 smoothly, then in theory, it should also be able to run Windows 11 stably .

However, Microsoft did not specifically provide security updates for these old platform hardware in the Windows 11 system. Therefore, after the Windows 11 22H2 version update in January this year, if the platform you are using is too old and should be replaced, the System will appear. The words requirements not met remind you that it is time to change to new parts and platforms.

