Today (5) marks the bright beginning of a new era in Blizzard Entertainment‘s award-winning franchise! Battle.net® for Windows® PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch™ console Play and share progress across platforms! In order to expand the stage for many years to come, “Battle Strike 2” will continue to be updated seasonally at a fixed frequency, and introduce a variety of new functions and new items, including new heroes, maps, game modes, cosmetic items and more. multiple content.

▲The new map of “Battle Strike 2” – New Queen Street (Toronto)

▲The new map of “Battle Strike 2” – Royal Circuit (Monte Carlo)

Log in now and play a support hero with a strong heart and superb combat power to protect his teammates: Mist. Three powerful women who can turn the tide of the game, including Mist and the tank-type hero Junktown Queen, and the attacking hero Sojian, are about to join the fray, bringing the game to 35 heroes now available for players to play. Since it is a new era, how can there not be a new look and feel? Now through the updated graphics and sound engine, the appearance of each hero has been updated, the skill sets of several heroes have been reworked, five-on-five player battles, six new maps, new promotion mode, marking system, redesigned competitive mode, and more have been rolled out. In addition, more than 40,000 new voice lines have been added to the game, making the characters with diverse backgrounds more lifelike.

▲Support Hero: Mist

“Battle Strike 2” also launched a new in-game store to replace the previous loot system, and provided a battle pass to all players every season (can be upgraded from free to premium pass for a fee). Both Battle Passes will give players a plethora of rewards to enhance their experience in Super Strike 2. After Season 2, new heroes will be introduced according to the season rules.

The Premium Battle Pass gives players instant access to the season’s new heroes, and unlocks in-game skins and other content for 1,000 Battle Coins per season (equivalent to NT$312). All players can earn Battle Coins in each season’s in-game challenges without paying. Players can choose to save for future Premium Passes, or buy cosmetic items from the store.

Both Season 1 passes are out now, both cyberpunk-themed and with 80 tiers of rewards to unlock: skins, emotes, victory poses, close-ups, player avatars, weapon charms, spray paint, customization Voices and more items. The Season 1 Premium Pass includes the first mythical Genji skin from Battle Strike 2. This new skin class allows players to customize the look of their skins.

Season 2 will introduce an as-yet unannounced tank hero and a new map. Each season will run for nine weeks, and each season will feature its own theme and new cosmetic items, allowing players to unlock and create their own Super Strike 2 gameplay experience.

The team is currently working on the development of the much-anticipated PvE mode of “Battle Strike 2”, which is expected to be launched next year. More news and launch schedule will be shared at a later date.

“Today is a big day for the “Double Strike” player community, and we are also looking forward to players not only experiencing the content that has been released, but also continuing to play in the months and even years to come. Play and love our games.” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment, “We understand that players expect an active, exciting, action-packed and well-designed experience, and we’re excited to be able to play the game in Blizzard 2. Jingjin exceeds the expectations of players. In addition, we also welcome hero players from all over the world and various game platforms to join this promising game world in the future, which is the positive concept we have always conveyed through the game.”

▲The protective force field is about to start!Protecting Gameplay and Promoting Positive Behaviour in Super Strike 2

Players can follow PlayOverwatch.com to learn about the variety of game content and more information added each season.