Apple will launch 3 applications on Windows in 2023, including Apple TV, Apple Music and Apple Devices, and is expected to replace the current Windows version of iTunes…

Earlier at the Surface event, Microsoft said that the Apple TV and Apple Music apps would be coming to Windows in 2023. According to a post by Twitter user @ALumia_Italia, the preview versions of these two apps are already available in the Microsoft Store. There is also an app called Apple Devices, which is used to manage Apple devices on a Windows PC.

In fact, Apple has replaced the iTunes application on macOS with Finder, Apple Music and Apple TV many years ago, but this time it is only on par with macOS and Windows. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the Apple TV app can play videos purchased or rented from the Apple TV+ streaming platform and from the iTunes Store. The basic functions of Apple Music are similar to the macOS version, the difference is that there is no lyrics display for the time being. The newly added Apple Devices is used to replace the current Windows version of iTunes, and is used to synchronize and backup mobile devices such as iPhone and iPad.

It is worth noting that there are currently users who use iTunes. After downloading and using Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices, iTunes will be disabled.