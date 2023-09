Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, reflects on the qualities of Italy and Italian technological companies during the Italian Tech Week 2023, the conference on new technologies, innovation and the world of startups which took place at the OGR in Turin . With him on stage John Elkann, CEO of Exor and president of Stellantis and Ferrari.

by Daniele Alberti, Giulia Destefanis and Andrea Lattanzi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook