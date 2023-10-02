ITW 2023, director Riccardo Luna: “Italy’s future lies in startups. The orchestra playing Beethoven with AI is the symbolic image of the Conference”

“I find it bizarre that the Government does not consider startups part of Made in Italy but considers them something else, deciding to allocate funds to other activities”. Thus the director of Italian Tech Riccardo Luna at the end of Italian Tech 2023 which took place at the Ogr in Turin. “Festivals like Italian Tech should last all year round and – explained Luna – I find it absurd that even in the media world the first thirty stories on a news site are crime news, as if everything were bad and despairing. We have to start to give enthusiasm and hope, especially to young people”. The image of ITW 2023? “For me it is that of the Sermig Youth Orchestra of Turin, because – he concluded – there are 80 kids who, starting from the score of Beethoven’s Tenth, thanks to artificial intelligence, completed it and played it for us”.

By Daniele Alberti, Giulia Destefanis, Andrea Lattanzi

