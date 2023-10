For the first time in Italy, Beethoven’s tenth symphony was performed during the Italian Tech Week 2023, the conference on new technologies, innovation and the world of startups which took place at the OGR in Turin. The Arsenale della Pace Youth Orchestra performed live the symphony never written by the German composer, who died in 1827, and completed by artificial intelligence.

