Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile.: New IT vulnerability warning

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security advisory for Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile on 08/04/2023. published. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Ivanti Endpoint Manager are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ivanti Security Advisory (Stand: 03.08.2023).

Security Advisory for Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile. – Risk: high

Risk level: 3 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 10,0

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 10.0.

Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile. Bug: Vulnerability allows manipulation of files

Ivanti Endpoint Manager is endpoint management software for central administration of user profiles and devices.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile. exploit to manipulate files.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-35082 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Ivanti Endpoint Manager < mobile 11.3 (cpe:/a:ivanti:endpoint_manager)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ivanti Security Advisory vom 2023-08-03 (04.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile. This text will be updated as updates are announced. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/04/2023 – Initial version

