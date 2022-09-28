Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, of Iveco Group will be at the Italian Tech Week on September 30th in Sala Fucine from 11:30 am.

Consolidated revenues of € 12.6 billion (up 22% year on year), net profit of € 76 million, net liquidity of industrial activities of € 1.1 billion. These are the results achieved in 2021 by Iveco Group, which this year began its independent life at CNH Industrial after the spin off.

In short, 2022 is year one for Iveco Group which has started this new chapter with the certainty that the logistic-production chain will continue to represent the main challenge of the year, with problems of costs and energy availability, of price increases. of materials and availability of components.

The estimates for 2022 have been revised upwards: net revenues from industrial activities up from 3% to 4% compared to 2021, general, administrative and sales expenses of industrial activities below 6.5% of net revenues, net liquidity of industrial activities to approximately 1.2 billion euros.

Translated, it means having a very encouraging picture in front of you that allows you to look to the future with optimism. It is no coincidence that Iveco Group’s global propulsion systems brand Industrial, together with its partner Microvast Holdings, a global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and special vehicles, will supply the electric propulsion system for the new Crossway Low Entry city and interurban buses produced by Iveco Bus, also an Iveco Group brand and manufacturer of coaches and coaches.

For the Crossway Le (Low Entry, with low floor) Electric by Iveco Bus, Microvast designed and Fpt Industrial industrialized a high energy density battery pack that can vary from 400 to 466 kWh, depending on the needs of the operational mission. This next generation battery pack will set an industry standard in terms of energy density and charging capacity and provide the Crossway Le with up to ten years of battery life. This is an important step forward in a common “journey into electrification”. In fact, the Crossway Le Electric project by Iveco Bus joins that of the new Iveco e-Daily, which was launched at the end of 2022. The new Electric Daily is equipped with a modular system from 1 to 3 batteries with energy density from 37 to 111 kWh , opening new developments in the collaboration between Microvast and Fpt Industrial in this first application which aims to become the standard for zero-emission vehicles in the cab segment. Subsequently, Fpt Industrial will assemble the battery packs in its Turin production plant. Iveco Bus’s Crossway Low Entry Electric bus will be delivered from mid-2023 onwards. The challenge has been launched.

But it is an all-out challenge that Iveco is playing because an Iveco Daily vehicle assembly unit has been inaugurated in Abidjan, constituting the first factory in the history of the Ivory Coast from which vehicles with a national brand, christened Iveco, come out. Daily Ivoire ”The partnership between Iveco Bus and the Ivorian Sotra was born in 1983 and has been strengthened in recent years. More than 1,100 buses, trucks and minibuses are expected to be supplied, including gas vehicles (GNV), a novelty for Africa.

Strengthened by these expansions abroad, Iveco can therefore focus heavily on the production of heavy trucks Bev (Battery Electric Vehicle) and Fcev (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle): for this reason Nikola Motor was chosen as a partner with which Iveco began construction of prototypes of the 4×2 Eu version of the Nikola Tre Bev at the joint venture plant in Ulm, Germany. But that doesn’t mean leaving our market. On the contrary: the future buses that Iveco will produce in Italy will be assembled in Foggia, where an engine production plant already operates. In fact, from 2024 to 2026 the aim is to produce more than 3 thousand low or zero emission buses. In the event of a positive response from the market, the intention is to continue from the end of 2026 to the beginning of 2027 with an annual rate of one thousand units.