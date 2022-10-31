“The event was created not only to raise public awareness on this increasingly debated topic, but also to allow the comparison and sharing of issues between development studios, local realities and cultural institutions, students and enthusiasts”, Andrea Dresseno speaks. President of the Ivipro Association.





Ivipro is the acronym of Italian Videogame Program, a project born in 2016 with the aim of facilitating the development of videogames set in Italy or linked to Italian culture and to spread the knowledge of the video game and its dissemination potential in schools and institutions, continues Dresseno: “Alongside the research work that led to creation of a narrative database of Italian stories and a map of the games already made set in Italy, Ivipro is committed to providing support to development studies both in terms of research and narrative design, and in terms of contact with institutions. A sort of Videogame Commission, we could say ”.

Over the years, the activities have expanded with educational and research paths, the Italian Videogame Program Award for the best degree theses on video games, projects for the enhancement and conservation of historical memory and, since 2018, the Association also promotes and organizes the Ivipro Days.

The Ivipro Days are the annual Italian appointment dedicated to video games as a resource to tell the territory and cultural heritage, says Dresseno: “Days of study, with Italian and international guests, focused on the relationship between video games and reality”.

The 2022 edition will be held in Trieste on 1st and 2nd November on the occasion of the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival, Dresseno continues: “A collaboration that has allowed us to include original sci-fi perspectives in the program, after all isn’t science fiction one of the many ways to tell reality?”





The Ivipro Days program is the result of a long research work between gazes and themes, considering the science fiction setting in which the event is located. Among the guests stand out Tony Warrinerco-founder of the English development house Revolution Software, to which we owe cult video games such as Beneath a Steel Sky e Broken Sword, commercial works that speak of real places and address social issues.

Maddalena Grattarola, lecturer at the London College of Communication, University of the Arts London and at Goldsmiths, University of London. he will propose in his lecture a short catalog of apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic visions extracted from the most experimental and innovative panorama of independent video games published in the last decade. Also focus on climate change and environmental dystopias with Felix Bohatsch by the Austrian studio Broken Rules, author of the recent Gibbon Beyond the Trees. Conclude Dresseno: “Not just science fiction, we will also talk about local folklore, literary adaptations, territorial retrogaming and museums ”.

Promoting culture and tourism with video games means first of all realizing that even this medium can become a valid ally in terms of information, as well as entertainment, continues Dresseno: “However, we must not make the mistake of relegating it to a simple tool. It is perfectly fine to conceive video games that have a very specific purpose, but it is good to go further, deepen the range of possibilities that the medium is able to offer. Even a commercial game can stimulate interest, enrich the cultural backgroundregardless of whether the player visits the venue represented or not ”.

In this regard, Ivipro provided help for location scouting, supporting local authorities in the drafting of tenders, favoring contact between municipalities and companies, carrying out inspections to collect narrative material, collaborating with universities in training courses, taking part in artistic residencies and creative projects in schools.

The Association was born from the bottom up and is moved by the passion for the medium and for its cultural potential, Dresseno tells us: “Having contributed to the videogames section of Italy for Movies, the national portal of locations and production incentives created for MiBAC by Cinecittà, was a great satisfaction for us. Even having worked closely on the video game A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950following its entire development, it was a meaningful and rewarding experience ”.

The next step is teaching support, concludes Dresseno: “We have realized that there is a lot of interest on the part of educational institutions as regards the inclusion of videogames within traditional didactic paths. Through specific laboratory activities, the video game can become a creative tool to lead students to rediscover and tell their own territory “.

In Europe there are realities that approach videogame culture from different perspectives, including these museums and archives that deal with the preservation and enhancement of the videogame; among the most famous the Computer Games Museum of Berlin and the new Embracer Games Archive in Sweden, Dresseno concludes: “There is a widespread ferment, dedicated working groups have also sprung up, including the recent Working Group on Video Game Culture (WG-VGC) of the Council of Europe, born within the Education for Digital Citizenship “.

The video game is entertainment, but it is also a plastic material that goes well with our heritage, to understand it just take a look at Ivipro’s map of games environments in Italy.