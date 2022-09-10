Home Technology Ivor’s story will end in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla later this year – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
There’s been a ton of Assassin’s Creed news lately, all thanks to an Assassin’s Creed showcase at Ubisoft’s Forward event tonight. Between the new game and a more in-depth look at Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, Ubisoft also took the opportunity to reveal what’s next for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Seemingly seen as the end of the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla journey, post-launch content director Gareth Glover mentioned that we’ll be taking one final trip with Ivor later this year .

As part of the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla: The Last Chapter experience, Eivor and their connection to Odin will be explored once again, and will also see Eivor leave Raventhorpe for his final joy, which even promises to explain how Eivor’s grave ended up in Vinland (or what we call North America today). Details on the upcoming batch are still sparse, but we do know that Basim (or Loki, or whatever he has in modern times) is involved, so maybe there will be some ties to 2023’s Mirage that will see the character as for the protagonist.

Otherwise, we can add, it’s going to be a free quest arc, so maybe don’t expect a massive, sprawling experience like Wrath of the Druids, Siege of Paris, or Dawn of Ragnarok, even though the narrative content should be just as interesting. It will also land sometime in 2022, although an exact date has yet to be announced.

