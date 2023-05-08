Home » iVRy decrypts Sony PS VR2 to realize direct connection to PC without PS5 – ezone.hk – Internet Life- Internet Hot Talk
Technology

by admin
In recent years, VR technology has continued to develop, and game manufacturers have launched VR game products. Among them, Sony’s PS VR2 has clearly stated that it must be connected to PS5 to play. However, according to the latest news, the iVRy project has successfully cracked PS VR2, and it is possible to directly connect to the PC to play without PS5.

Fast Technology reported on the 8th that a project called iVRy has recently successfully cracked the PS VR2 hardware certification, and has the opportunity to directly use a PC to play Sony PS VR2 in the future. However, the current project has not completely cracked the hardware driver and is still in the process of reverse development, so there is still some time before PS VR2 can be used perfectly on PC.

Previously, the iVRy project has already supported devices such as the first-generation PS VR and smartphones to be connected to the PC system, allowing users to play VR games on platforms such as Steam.

Source: Fast Technology

See also  Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sworn in as Philippine president | Political news | Al Jazeera

