iWork for iCloud Apple Incident Resolved: THIS issue has been resolved

The issue with iCloud Drive or iWork for iCloud has just been confirmed by Apple and the incident has been marked as resolved. Find out more about the impact of the disruption here.

It’s always frustrating when you have a Appleservice and is suddenly confronted with a problem. In order to be able to better assess whether it is a local problem or Apple itself, official reports are very helpful. disturbances, affecting either some or all users of an Apple service, will be announced by Apple in a timely manner to inform users of the disruption and the impact on users. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Apple outage reported for iCloud Drive and iWork for iCloud! details of the issue

On 07/07/2023, 09:38 there was a problem with the Apple services iCloud Drive and iWork for iCloud. It was announced by technology company Apple on 07/07/2023 11:28 am and lasted until 07/07/2023 11:20 am. A total of 2 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 1.7 hours.

According to Apple, the extent of the disruption is as follows:

“Users may not have been able to use iWork for iCloud. Some users were affected.”

Who Helps with Apple Troubles?

Another Apple glitch giving you trouble or need more specific information? It is always possible that you have discovered a problem that has not yet been reported or that your individual problem is better handled by support. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What do I use iWork for iCloud for?

Apple’s iWork for iCloud service lets you access the Pages, Numbers, and Keynote productivity apps from a web browser. iWork for iCloud allows you to create, edit, and share documents, spreadsheets, and presentations online without having to install the appropriate applications on your device. You can access your iWork files from any computer and collaborate with others in real time.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically. It is based on current data from Apple. The last update was on 07/07/2023. Contact Apple for more information on current disruptions. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow news.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great competitions and a direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

