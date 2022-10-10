This October, j5create has a new series of products arriving in Hong Kong. This time it also focuses on Mac platform support and peripheral accessories suitable for laptops. At the same time, from October 1st to 31st, you can enjoy the early bird purchase discount. Users who want to buy laptop and mobile phone charging products recently should not miss this discount.

JTS223 – It is more convenient to use a laptop when going out

JTS223 is designed for mobile office, business people or WFH users, which combines a laptop stand and a hub into one. The stand is made of aluminum alloy, which is sturdy and lightweight, and the foldable design makes it more convenient to carry around.

It provides 6 tilt angles, and the maximum can be tilted up to 16.2cm, so that users do not need to bow their heads to use the computer, which can effectively relieve shoulder and neck discomfort and eye fatigue caused by using the computer for a long time, and improve the sitting posture. And for notebooks like the M1 MacBook Air that don’t have a cooling fan, JTS223 can also effectively improve the cooling effect and make the notebook last longer.

In addition, the stand integrates a USB-C to 4-Port USB-A hub, which can be pulled out at any time for easy connection to various USB-A accessories, such as keyboards, mice, card readers, external hard drives, and more.

Functions and Features

Compatible with laptops/tablets 16 inches or below

6 kinds of angle adjustment

Aluminum alloy material, resistant to gravity up to 22 lbs

Integrated Detachable USB™ 4-Port Hub

Non-slip silicone pad to avoid scratching the body

Detachable design, easy to store and carry

Comes with a delicate fleece organizer

Made in Taiwan, quality assurance

2-Year Factory Warranty (USB™ Hub)

Special: $378

Original price: $478

JUPW2106NP – Nordic minimalist wood grain design

The latest member of the j5create wood grain charging series, continues the natural healing style and injects a warm texture into the cold technology. It corresponds to Apple’s MagSafe magnetic charging technology, supports iPhone 14/13/12 series, and can be placed on the camera sideways or FaceTime. And the position of the base can charge the AirPods at the same time.

JUPW2106NP has built-in multiple protection mechanisms, including FOD foreign object detection function. If metal objects are accidentally placed in the charging position, such as keys, credit cards, etc., the charger can immediately identify and stop charging to ensure safety.

* This product needs to be used with a 20W PD output charger

Functions and Features

Compatible with all devices supporting Qi™ wireless charging protocol

Built-in 2 LEDs to show the charging status of iPhone® and AirPod®

Support FOD (Foreign Object Detection) function to ensure safety

Various advanced protection functions: OVP (Over Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), OTP (Over Temperature Protection)

Compatible with iPhone® and AirPods®

Provides maximum 7.5W charging output for iPhone® 14/13/12 series

Provides maximum 5W charging output for TWS (True Wireless Stereo)

2 years original factory warranty

Special: $378

Original price: $468

JUP43130 – Travel Design, Charge 3 USB-C Devices Simultaneously

USB-C devices are becoming more and more popular, and I believe that many users gradually find that the USB-C charging port does not seem to be enough. Therefore, the latest PD charger from j5create adopts 3 USB-C and 1 USB-A specifications.

Two of the USB-Cs are designed for laptops, tablets, and game consoles. Single devices provide up to 100W PD, and dual devices provide up to 65W+65W PD output, which is sufficient for common large devices such as 15- and 16-inch MacBook Pros. As for the third USB-C, it is designed for mobile phones or small devices, providing a maximum 20W PD output, while the USB Type-A interface corresponds to QC 3.0, which can provide 18W fast charging for old devices.

JUP43130 adopts a convenient wall-plug design, the plug can be folded and stored, which is more convenient to carry. Comes with a UK adapter, so it’s also very suitable for use at home or on the go.

Functions and Features

GaN Gallium Nitride technology, higher power, smaller size, lower heat generation

Equipped with 3x USB-C, 1x USB-A charging ports

USB-C 1 / 2 up to 100W alone, up to 65W + 65W simultaneously

USB-C 3 supports iPhone PD 20W fast charging

USB-A supports 18W QC fast charging

Built-in smart IC, automatically detect the best charging method

Foldable plug, light and easy to carry, with UK adapter

Overcurrent/Overcharge/Overheating/Short Circuit Protection

Shell PC94V-0 Fireproof material

Support PD 3.0, QC 3.0, FCP, AFC, AP 2.4, BC 1.2 and other fast charging protocols

2 years original factory warranty

Special: $518

Original price: $708

JCD397 – Assemble a 3-screen system with ease

Screen output has always been the strong point of the j5create multi-function hub. The latest JCD397 supports up to 3 4K screen outputs (2x HDMI + 1x DisplayPort), and because of the MST technology, there is no need to install a driver, which is more convenient to use.

In addition to the powerful display function, other configurations of the JCD397 are also top-level. First of all, the product integrates the USB-C E-Mark chip, which can ensure the reliability of transmission. In terms of interfaces, it is equipped with 3 USB Gen2 interfaces (1x USB-C + 2x USB Type-A), with a transfer rate of 10Gbps, which can be connected to high-speed external SSDs and card readers to enhance productivity. Equipped with a USB-C charging port, supports 100W PD pass-through and 5Gbps transmission. The memory card slot supports SD 4.0 and MicroSD 4.0 specifications, corresponding to UHS-II memory cards, which is very useful for content creators.

* Since Mac does not support MST, if you use the three-screen output function on Mac, you can only use mirror mode.

Functions and Features

Advanced USB-C® E-Mark chip with integrated USB4™, Thunderbolt 3™ and Thunderbolt™ 4 compatibility

Using MST technology, no driver required, easily expand 3 4K monitors (2x HDMI, 1x DP)

Extend a 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz monitor or easily switch to 2560 x 1440 @ 144Hz (via HDMI™) or 1920 x 1080 @ 240Hz (via DP™) for high refresh rate gaming on Windows® platforms

Supports dual 4K @ 60 Hz or three 4K @ 30Hz monitors (2x HDMI™, 1x DisplayPort™) 1x USB-C® 10Gbps + 2x USB™ Type-A 10Gbps external high-speed peripherals

1x USB-C® 5Gbps support 100W PD 3.0 direct

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

SD™ & microSD™ 4.0 UHS-II 312MB/s

Aluminum metal shell, efficient heat dissipation

Support Windows & macOS, plug and play, no need to install drivers

Works with devices equipped with a USB-C port, including smartphones and tablets

Made in Taiwan, quality assurance

2 years original factory warranty

Special: $948

Original price: $688

JVA11 – High Quality 4K Video Live/Record

Due to the epidemic, many events have been changed to live or recorded online, so users are becoming more and more particular about the quality of filming. In order to improve the image quality, it is necessary to use an HDMI capture device to capture the image of the camera or game console to the computer in 4K resolution, and then use various software for live broadcast or video recording.

The latest JVA11 from j5create is a very simple HDMI to USB-C video capturer that supports 4K @ 30 fps, 2K @ 60 fps, 1080p @ 120fps video capture, which can greatly improve the quality of live broadcasts. It can correspond to a variety of HDMI video sources, including cameras, game consoles, computers, DVD players, etc. It is suitable for Windows, macOS, Android and ChromeOS, UVC plug and play, no driver installation required.

Features and Functions

Lightweight and convenient 4K capture box for streaming and recording with cameras and game consoles

Support [email protected] / 2K @ 60fps / 1080p @ 120fps frame capture

USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 high-speed transmission, capturing images with near zero latency, making live interaction more convenient

UVC driver-free, plug and play

Stylish and lightweight design, easy to carry

Available for Windows, Mac, Android, ChromeOS with UVC support

Support a variety of live broadcast software, including OBS, XSplit, CameraFi, QuickTime, etc.

Comes with USB-C to USB Type-A adapter

Made in Taiwan, quality assurance

2 years original factory warranty

Special: $468

Original price: $628

Where to buy and more info:

