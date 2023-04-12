Jack Black has revealed that one of his most wanted video game adaptations is a Red Dead Redemption adaptation, saying that the Rockstar action game’s story is as good, if not better, than The Last of Us.

Following the release of Super Mario Bros. last week, Black took to the BBC about video game adaptations and praised HBO’s work on The Last of Us.

“The Last of Us is amazing,” He said. “What’s crazy is how faithful it is to the source material. It’s basically all from the game, with a few tweaks. It’s going to win all the awards. They’re using video games almost like storyboards, and I was like, ‘Wow, this looks Looks the same.”

There are some great games that haven’t been explored on TV or film,” he continued. “Maybe there will be a Red Dead Redemption movie? There should be, because I think it’s as good as The Last of Us, if not better.

Red Dead Redemption is an excellent candidate for a video game adaptation. Both the first and second games would make for a good jumping off point, but the adaptation might not live up to this example given the accolades the Rockstar game has garnered.

Do you want to see a Red Dead Redemption movie?