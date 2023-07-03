Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro in the test: almost perfect power station with 3000 Watt & Wh

Good, mobile solar generators with internal power storage and 230-volt sockets are available from just a few hundred euros, as our top 10 power stations show: The best power storage devices for photovoltaics tested from €235. A suitable model can be found for every application in the now more than forty individual tests in our Powerstation theme world. However, the selection becomes more difficult, especially with a high power requirement. Power stations with 1000 to 2000 watts of power output and capacities of up to 2000 watt hours (Wh) are no longer the exception, but if you want more, only a few models come into question.

design and scope of delivery



With dimensions of 373 × 472 × 358 mm, the Explorer 3000 Pro is just a bit larger than the Explorer 2000 (test report), weighing 29 kg, but almost 10 kg heavier. Instead of a foldable handle on the top, the XL power station has two recessed grips on the side. In addition, the power station has two wheels and an extendable handle. The Explorer 3000 Pro is very stable due to its heavy weight and rubber feet.

The flat case allows other things to be placed on top of the plastic case. The overall functional and simple design is reminiscent of the manufacturer’s series models. The workmanship is of high quality and leaves a good impression. Only the handle could have been a little tighter. Due to the color scheme of gray and orange, the device is quite eye-catching overall and fits perfectly on the beach, on the campsite or on the construction site.

The housing with the open ventilation slots on the sides makes a solid impression, but like all other solar generators tested so far, it is not waterproof. The device should never be left in the rain.

With this power station, connections and display are distributed on the front and back and not arranged together. The 12-volt socket (cigarette lighter) with up to 10 amps, protected by a rubber cover, the power button and the easy-to-read and clearly structured status display are located on the front. In addition to input and output power, the status display shows the available battery capacity in percent and the expected remaining running time.

Underneath there are a total of four USB ports (2x USB-A 18 watts, 2x USB-C 100 watts) and the three 230 volt sockets, each with a power button. The maximum output of the Schuko sockets is 3000 watts. The total output peak power is a whopping 4000 watts. The Explorer 3000 Pro also has an app connection via Bluetooth or WLAN.

On the back are the inputs for the power cable and solar panels. An external power supply is unnecessary. These ports are also protected against dirt by a cover, which we find very exemplary. Most power banks have open connections.

In addition to the power station and charging cable in bright orange with connections for 230 volts and a 12 volt cigarette lighter, detailed instructions are also included in the scope of delivery. In addition, Jackery provided us with suitable 200-watt photovoltaic panels (Solarsaga 200) including an adapter. The solar generator is available either individually or in a bundle with two, four or six panels. The foldable modules are delivered to the customer in protective bags. The connection cable is not permanently integrated here, but is included in the carrying bag and can be connected to the panel behind a rubber cover. The processing of the panel and protective bag is of high quality and the solar module makes a durable and high-quality impression.

practice test



Using the Explorer 3000 Pro is self-explanatory, even without instructions, thanks to the clear layout and clear labelling. After switching on or connecting to the mains cable or solar panel, the status display lights up and shows the values ​​for input and output power, the current capacity in percent and the estimated remaining running time, more precisely remaining charging time. When not in use, the display switches off automatically after a few minutes. If you want to query the values, briefly press the power button and the display lights up again. A small LED in the respective power button and a note in the status display show whether the outputs of 230 volt sockets or the USB outputs are active.

The trolley function, which we initially ridiculed, turned out to be a very practical extra during the tests. Although the rubberized wheels are only suitable for off-road use to a limited extent, they make transport much more comfortable overall.

After we completely emptied the power station’s battery, which was only partially charged upon delivery, we are particularly curious about the volume when using the quick charge function. Jackery promises greatly improved ventilation management thanks to numerous internal temperature sensors.

After connecting to the mains, the power station really gets going and constantly draws over 2000 watts from the mains. And the internal fans switch on immediately, albeit at a very pleasantly tolerable volume. Despite the quick charge function, the internal cooling hums from half a meter with only about 33 to 35 decibels (dB). Active but unused 230 volt outputs and the whisper mode that can be selected via the app then reduce the already low level to around 30 to 33 dB. This is significantly quieter than the previously tested models from the series. The power station can be heard during the charging process, but at a tolerable audio frequency and volume. The similarly strong Ecoflow Delta Pro (test report) is many times louder – you don’t want to have to sit in the same room when it’s fully charged.

According to the manufacturer, the huge power station only needs 1.8 hours to fully charge the 3024 Wh with the internal power supply, which we can confirm after the tests. In our case, the Explorer 3000 took between 110 and 112 minutes, just under two hours. An excellent value and ideal for anyone who wants to use the power storage spontaneously. For a better understanding: Other solar generators need eight to ten hours at half capacity to fill the battery. Only well-equipped models with a quick charge function require such a short time. For mobile use away from the power grid, the charging time using photovoltaics is much more exciting. And this is wherejackery goes all out. The two 8 mm DC inputs allow a maximum solar charging power of up to 1400 watts! If you connect enough panels, you can fully charge the XL power station in just under three hours. Charging via the car power supply also works, but takes an extremely long time at over 35 hours.

Between charges, we do our performance and capacity tests. This quickly shows that this power station has a lot of power! With classic and moderate consumers, you don’t reach the limit so quickly. For better understanding, the maximum 4000 watts are enough to supply our PC workstation including three monitors, Playstation 5 with television, ice cube maker, cool box and a table grill at the same time! The Explorer 3000 Pro even supplies hair dryers, kettles and induction hobs without any problems. Even our most powerful consumer in the household, a chop saw, whose inrush current is over 3500 watts, works without any problems on the mobile socket.

Only when we connect additional heavy loads do we get over the power limit of 4000 watts and the power station immediately deactivates the 230 volt outputs. This works reliably and is accompanied by a clicking noise and a warning message on the display. You hardly notice anything from the internal fans during our performance tests, because the consumers supplied make significantly more noise. Even with a power output of 500 watts, the power station remains in whisper mode. Although the fans sometimes turn higher – after a few minutes it becomes quieter again. Compared to other models, this power storage is also ideal for use in tents or caravans.

In the further tests, the power station has to show how effectively the capacity can be used. To do this, we empty the fully charged power station with different consumers and measure how much electricity we can actually draw. Jackery speaks of around 85 percent usable nominal capacity, which would roughly correspond to previous experience. The actual result is always heavily dependent on the consumers connected. The yield is usually really high when using the DC outputs or when connecting strong 230 volt consumers. The device works least effectively when a weak 230 volt consumer is connected. In a total of four complete discharge processes, we elicited between 2330 and 2685 Wh from the storage, which corresponds to a loss of between 11 and 23 percent. The average usable capacity of 85 percent is therefore consistent and comparable with other power stations.

Now we come to the only real criticism of this admittedly pricey powerhouse – the battery. Instead of LiFePO4 batteries, Jackery uses Li-Ion batteries. Although these are a bit more compact and lighter, they are more vulnerable and offer fewer charging cycles. This is largely irrelevant if used irregularly – but the Explorer 3000 Pro is only recommended to a limited extent for daily use.

variants and prices



The premium power station is not only larger, heavier, stronger and more durable, but also comparatively expensive. At the time of testing, the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro is available without solar modules for 3260 euros. The bundles with solar panels are available from 4500 euros.

Conclusion



The expensive Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro is not a power station for everyday use or even for use in a backpack. This XL power pack at a premium price is of particular interest when it comes to high capacity and maximum performance far away from the power grid. If you want to operate extraordinarily energy-hungry consumers such as garden tools and powerful tools independently and charge the batteries of the mobile socket using photovoltaics, you will get one of the best power stations on the market here.

In addition to high capacity and performance, the power station scores with decent workmanship, an above-average operating noise and a short charging time both via power cable and photovoltaic. The whisper-quiet operation, the clear app with many setting options and the practical transport wheels are also plus points.

It’s a pity, however, that Jackery doesn’t use LiFePO4 batteries and doesn’t follow the price structure of other manufacturers. Despite a successful product, Jackery’s price-performance ratio cannot keep up with the competition.

