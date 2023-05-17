Home » Jagged Alliance 3 is coming to PC in July
THQ Nordic and developer Haemimont Games have announced that Jagged Alliance 3 will be coming to PC in July. As noted in the press release, we’re told that the third mainline installment of the long-running strategy series will launch on July 14, and beyond that, we’re told the game will launch in several different versions.

The main game sells for €44.99, but if you want some extra Jagged Alliance 3 goodies, you can grab the Collector’s Edition of the game, which includes the base title, waterproof and dustproof outdoor case, heavy duty tactical belt, tactical belt pouch, AIM pins, 36 character cards, original soundtrack and a media book. This larger version was limited to 750 copies worldwide, making it extremely rare.

Otherwise, we’re told that shortly after launch, Haemimont Games will be bringing mod support to Jagged Alliance 3, which will allow players to customize the game to their liking. This will be a fairly basic product initially, but promises to expand and grow after launch.

For another look at the strategy title, watch the new feature trailer below.

