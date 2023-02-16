“We will hire 50 engineers, half of the Jaguar Land Rover Italy workforce. Today we are only talking about the loss of jobs with the end of the internal combustion engine: it is true that some professionals will no longer be in demand, but others will be needed,” says Marco Santucci, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Italy. “We have to prepare ourselves for the car market of the future, and we like to think that Italy can play a leading role, we don’t want these technologies to be developed only in China, the USA, the UK. Italy can become a pole of excellence in the development of automotive software”.

This is why an all-Italian Engineering Hub was born, which Jaguar Land Rover presented today in Milan. The engineering team will develop driver assistance systems and work on next-generation autonomous driving technologies in the field of artificial intelligence. The new design center is part of a strategic partnership with Nvidia and will complement the company’s existing network of design divisions in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Hungary, Spain, Germany, China and North America.





“The great strength of this initiative that we are launching in Italy – commented Marco Santucci, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Italy – is that various teams of specialists will be able to collaborate in a hybrid working model from different locations around the world. By adopting this new working model, based on agile methodology, we form small, multifunctional and self-organized teams that repeatedly involve the end customer during development We are looking for experts in functional development, systems engineering, software vision and AI/machine learning, as well as than in hardware engineering and V&V”.

The new Italian Engineering Hub, which is based in Bologna but expects the bulk of the work to be done remotely, is part of the program that the automaker has summarized in its ‘Reimagine’ strategy, which aims to reinvent the future of mobility according to Jaguar Land Rover , through ever more advanced vehicles. The British company is currently hiring more and more engineers around the world, especially in the areas of driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Thus the company is preparing to face the new challenges and global trends of the automotive industry, first and foremost the recent introduction of the 20235 deadline for the production and marketing of electric cars in Europe.

As part of its autonomous driving strategy and collaboration with Nvidia announced last year, Jaguar Land Rover is researching, developing and testing the latest autonomous vehicle technologies, as well as the necessary supporting infrastructure for them. “I strongly believe in partnerships – added Santucci – because in the past car manufacturers made the mistake of thinking they could create technological products on their own”. The example of navigators is clear: the first, self-developed, were several generations behind those of TomTom, Garmin and others; over time, the gap has grown further, and for years now all car brands have relied on specialists.

Something similar will happen with Nvidia: starting in 2025, all new Jaguar and Land Rover models will be based on a software-defined platform (unimaginatively named Nvidia Drive) that will offer a wide range of automated safety systems active, driving, parking and driving assistance. Inside the vehicle, the system will offer artificial intelligence capabilities, including driver and occupant monitoring and advanced visualization of the vehicle’s surroundings. “The new Jaguar, already in 2025, is something that is not even imaginable today,” says Santucci.