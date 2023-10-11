JAKALA redefines MarTech with geospatial analytics from Roibox

In an era in which data is also the driving force behind digital marketing, the acquisition of Roibox, a cutting-edge company in the field of digital advertising, based in Riga, Latvia and a team of over 30 resources, represents a significant step for JAKALA, an Italian company specialized in MarTech and controlled by Ardian Buyout.

In this way, JAKALA strengthens its mission to establish itself among the five global digital players with an end-to-end offer enriched with new technologies, skills and a completely new approach to media planning.

The expansion of the Italian company in MarTech continues

Geospatial analysis is the cornerstone of the operation. The use of geospatial data allows JAKALA to combine, in a single solution, unique territorial data, data from the APIs of giants such as Google, meta, programmatic platforms, connected televisions and data owned by brands.

Analytics, traceability and risk management. This is the digitalization we need

This application introduces a new perspective in media planning, capable of redefining investments in specific territorial segments of each country, customizing them based on the targets of interest and conferring an unprecedented competitive advantage.

New opportunities for retailers

The acquisition of Roibox opens new doors for retailers, who have always been interested in studying the territory, to define development strategies for their physical stores. With this acquisition, JAKALA offers an omni-channel, cookie-less strategy specifically tailored to the uniqueness of each brand.

This means that brands around the world can now translate valuable insights into actionable strategies at scale, with a significant impact on performance: from maximizing customer engagement to optimizing advertising campaigns to revising attribution models.

New frontiers in digital marketing

“We immediately realized – declares Amedeo Guffanti, Managing Director of JAKALA – that the technology developed by Roibox will be a driving force in the coming decades because it offers a completely new approach to media planning. Our Digital & Media area continues to grow in both the domestic and international markets and this acquisition allows us to offer increasingly advanced and sophisticated services to our customers.”

“The activation of JAKALA’s geo-intelligence insights, integrated with the APIs of the large multimedia platforms are already changing the way we approach the advertising strategy on channels such as Google and Programmatic Advertising” continues Guffanti.

The Managing Director of JAKALA also wanted to thank Adriano Coccia, responsible for the innovation of the offer in the Digital and Media field, for his support of this new high-level technology. He also acknowledged the significant role played by Blacksheep MadTech Fund as a major investor in the acquisition of Roibox.

Roibox and Jakala join forces

“Our mission – intervenes Jekabs Endzins, CEO of Roibox – is to help international companies adopt geospatial analysis in their processes, allowing greater transparency in marketing and a better return on investment. We share JAKALA’s enthusiasm for growth in the Geospatial Analytics industry and are pleased to join forces with a group of people who not only have the same passion as us for driving breakthrough marketing services innovation, but will also contribute to bring this technology to a much broader level.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

