Home » James Gunn Unveils His Favorite Underrated Superman Villain – Superman: Legacy – Gamereactor
Technology

James Gunn Unveils His Favorite Underrated Superman Villain – Superman: Legacy – Gamereactor

by admin
James Gunn Unveils His Favorite Underrated Superman Villain – Superman: Legacy – Gamereactor

Everyone knows Superman, and most people know that he and Lex Luthor are not good friends. But after that, it got harder and harder for a lot of people to name the more classic Superman foes.

But make no mistake. Superman has plenty of enemies, even though we rarely see them outside of the comics. When a fan asked DC Studios CEO James Gunn if he had any “An underrated Superman villain”Gunn could barely contain himself and said“Too much!But he also did add four examples of what he considers underrated Superman foes.

absorb life energyparasitedeath howlsilver bansheethe crippled plannersuperhumanand demon demigodsMadame Flame.While we assume it’s unlikely that any of these mischief-makers will appear in Superman: Legacy (which premieres in 2025), we know Gunn likes to use lesser-known characters, so we should rule out that some of them may end up being An enemy of Superman, not only in the comics, but on screen as well.

See also  Cybersecurity, Exclusive Networks and ThriveDX fill the skill gap

You may also like

Xbox heralds a bright future with many games...

Mobile telephony, is it worth spending more or...

Discovery of Satacom, the campaign that steals cryptocurrencies

The Lamplighters League launches October 3rd

presentation on June 20 and collaboration with Lonely...

The EU orders Google the “compulsory transfer” of...

It turns out that 512GB has been reduced!...

“must sell part of its advertising services”

The European Parliament approves the AI ​​Act, stop...

Siemens SIMATIC S7 at risk: warning of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy