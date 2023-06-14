James Gunn Unveils His Favorite Underrated Superman Villain – Superman: Legacy – Gamereactor

Everyone knows Superman, and most people know that he and Lex Luthor are not good friends. But after that, it got harder and harder for a lot of people to name the more classic Superman foes.

But make no mistake. Superman has plenty of enemies, even though we rarely see them outside of the comics. When a fan asked DC Studios CEO James Gunn if he had any “An underrated Superman villain”Gunn could barely contain himself and said“Too much!But he also did add four examples of what he considers underrated Superman foes.

absorb life energyparasitedeath howlsilver bansheethe crippled plannersuperhumanand demon demigodsMadame Flame.While we assume it’s unlikely that any of these mischief-makers will appear in Superman: Legacy (which premieres in 2025), we know Gunn likes to use lesser-known characters, so we should rule out that some of them may end up being An enemy of Superman, not only in the comics, but on screen as well.