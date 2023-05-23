James Webb telescope finds ‘celestial monsters’ as large as 10,000 suns

Recently the James Webb Telescope observed some supermassive stars up to 10,000 times the mass of the Sun which may have arisen after the birth of the universe itself, 440 million years after the Big Bang. The latter have been called “celestial monsters”, and the findings have been published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

“Thanks to the data collected by the James Webb Space Telescope, we believe we have found the first clue of the presence of these extraordinary starssaid lead study author Corinne Charbonnel, a professor of astronomy at the University of Geneva in Switzerland.

In particular, insiders have observed some gigantic stars in globular clusters – or real clusters where you can find tens of thousands or millions of stars all together – many of which are among the oldest ever formed in our universe.

The strange thing is that the stars seem to have very different proportions of elements such as oxygen, nitrogen, sodium and aluminum. “Globular clusters are between 10 and 13 billion years old, while the maximum lifespan of superstars is two million years. They therefore disappeared very soon from the currently observable clusters. Only indirect traces remainsaid study co-author Mark Gieles, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Barcelona.

Thanks to the James Webb camera, the researchers observed GN-z11, one of the most distant and ancient galaxies ever discovered, located at 13.3 billion light-years from Earth; the stars of him besides being very dense, were surrounded by high levels of nitrogenwhich can only be explained by the burning of hydrogen at extremely high temperatures, which only the core of supermassive stars can reach, Charbonnel said.

By the way, the James Webb telescope recently discovered an aquatic world.