It appears that the January 2023 PlayStation Plus base game leaked ahead of the official announcement. Now there are signs that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2 will be free to grab for the first month of 2023.

This is from Dealabs user billbil-kun and reported by VGC. The leaker has accurately predicted PlayStation Plus Basic’s lineup of free games from September 2021, so it looks like those games will get their final discount soon.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a great pick for anyone who hasn’t already dived into the soul of 2019. With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor also coming out in March, now would be a good time to play it out.

For fans of Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic franchise, Fallout 76 is also likely worth downloading, and while its horrific launch is still remembered by many, it has improved considerably since then, earning Millions of players.

Axiom Verge 2 is a Metroid game that will only be released on PS5 in January 2022. It puts players in control of a mysterious billionaire who finds himself in a mysterious hostile world.