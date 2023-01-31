latest numbered title “ FINAL FANTASY XVI ” will be released on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Except Numbering In addition to his works, many rumored works have been released, all of which are loved worldwide. Ok? The long-awaited full remake of “The final fantasy vii heavy Plate Making will be released in April 2020, and 2022 will usher in the 25th anniversary of the series, Remake sequel “ Final Fantasy VII Reborn ” will also be officially announced. December 2022, “ Crisis Core-Final Fantasy VII- Reunion ” was released and sold well, ” FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS 》Scheduled for internal testing in the summer of 2023, new information will continue to be released. FINAL FANTASY VII since Since its debut on January 31, 1997, will be Celebrating its 26th anniversary on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 ! To commemorate this, January 31st has been designated “Final Fantasy VII Day”!

Japan Anniversary Association officially registered!

Japan Anniversary AssociationFinal Fantasy VII Day has been officially designated January 31, the release date of Final Fantasy VII ! “FINAL FANTASY VII” has been loved all over the world for 26 years.Published concurrently with this announcementThere is also a message from Mr. Yoshinori Kitase, Director of Final Fantasy VII and Producer of the Final Fantasy VII Remake Project。

FINAL FANTASY VII was released on January 31, 1997, a date that saw many changes to the series and our development process. I remember dreaming of a vast future as I was swept up by the rapidly advancing wave of gaming technology. By commemorating this anniversary, I will not forget that feeling and will always have it. Director of FINAL FANTASY VII “FINAL FANTASY VII” Remake Project Producer Yoshinori Kitase

#FF7R Project Producer Kitase delivers a message about the establishment of the anniversary! ✉️🌟 January 31, 2023 marks the 26th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII.

Started around June 2022 #FFVII25th The project “7 campaigns” will continue, so please look forward to it! 💐✨ pic.twitter.com/YneSN4FTg1 — FFVII REMAKE (@FFVIIR_CLOUD) January 31, 2023

And it doesn’t just end with the implementation of Final Fantasy VII Day! As the 4th of “7 Battles” held since June 2022, Final Fantasy VII Day commemorationalready started!26 participants will be selected by drawing lots,and will getAn Amazon original gift card worth 7,000 yen. 26 people on the 26th anniversary, FINAL FANTASY VII 7,000 yen.The method of participating in the event is a bit complicated, so first you needfocus onFFVII REMAKE Official Twitter Account ( @FFVIIR_CLOUD ), although I think a lot of people are already paying attention to it.after that, inyour twitter accountSet your favorite on the FFVII 25th special website FAN KIT pageFFVII icon and title。Both icons and titles are ok.So far readyRetweet the activity tweet belowRegistration is complete!

Since there will be a draw for the winners, sinceAfter the event ends at 23:59 on February 6, 2023 (Monday)within a weekDo not change the settings icon or title.official twitter willContact via DMWinners, so be sure to receive a DM. For details, application rules and precautions, please check the FFVII25 special website!