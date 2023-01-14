Also new this month: Dragon Ball FighterZ, Jett: The Far Shore, Just Cause 4 Reloaded.

We are here today to announce the PlayStation Plus games catalog for January 2023. All games will be available on Tuesday, January 17th. Come check out the details below.

“Blood Revenge” | PS4, PS5

From the creators of Left 4 Dead, join the fight against The Ridden in this exciting co-op first-person shooter. With the end of humanity looming, you and your allies must attack the enemy, destroy the catastrophe, and take back the world. In the co-op storyline, four players must cooperate to survive increasingly difficult missions and fight their way out of a changing and dangerous world. You can play with up to three online friends, or you can lead the team alone. Choose from eight customizable “Scavengers” (one of the immune survivors) and an array of deadly weapons and items, allowing you to strategize and bring down ever-evolving enemies with devastating force.

《Dragon Ball FighterZ》| PS4

In this action game developed by Arc System Works, classic and powerful characters prepare for non-stop bloody battles. The game faithfully captures the anime style of the series, is easy to pick up but hard to master, and has a variety of modes to satisfy fans of both anime and genre games. Assemble your dream team and hone your skills, mastering the knack for high-speed combos in 3v3 wheel battles, and take on all challengers in online ranked matches (including support 6-player party matches). The story mode includes new scenes never seen before, and the new characters are supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.

《Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition》| PS5

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition combines extreme speed and impeccable controls to allow you to explore an exciting story while enjoying an extremely tight game experience. This version is optimized based on the original and is the pinnacle of cool action games! Years after the events of the Order of the Sword, a new evil threat has once again invaded our world. Everyone needs to rely on the legendary demon hunters Dante and Nero to stop this evil force, and this time there is a new character “V” joining the lineup. The destinies of these three people are intertwined in mysterious and surprising ways. The game introduces next-gen features and features such as ray tracing and 3D-enhanced audio, fan-favorite modes including Turbo and Legendary Dark Knight, and includes the Deluxe Edition option.

The PS4 version of “Devil May Cry 5” is also available in the PlayStation Plus upgrade package.

《Life is Strange: Before the Storm》| PS4

In this narrative adventure driven by choices and consequences, rebellious 16-year-old Chloe Price and beautiful, popular, and promising girl Rachel Amber form an unlikely friendship. Rachel’s life has changed dramatically due to a family secret, and she relies on this fledgling friendship to empower each other to overcome their own difficulties.

《Life is Strange》| PS4

In this award-winning and critically acclaimed chapter-based adventure game, players are able to turn back time to affect the past, present and future. The story revolves around Max Caulfield, a photography student who accidentally discovers that she has the ability to turn back time and saves her friend Chloe Price. The pair begin investigating the mysterious disappearance of classmate Rachel Amber, uncovering a darker side to Arcadia Bay. Meanwhile, Max must quickly learn one thing: Changing the past can sometimes lead to a disastrous future.

《Jett: The Far Shore》| PS4, PS5

Travel across the stars in this cinematic action-adventure game and build a future for a group of forgotten people. Play as Scout Mei and be the first to be dispatched to a mysterious ocean planet. Explore vast, uncharted territory in a jett, soaring close to the waves, flying over untouched coasts and through exotic forests. Adapt to a complex and systematic open world and overcome adversity with your companions. Embark on a single-player adventure in five gripping chapters, filled with monumental moments, leisurely exploration, occasional thrilling action sequences, touching moments of friendship, and existential horrors.

“Just Cause 4: Reloaded Edition” | PS4

Jump into an action-packed open-world sandbox experience and wreak havoc with a variety of weapons, vehicles, and gear. The new package of Just Cause 4 Reloaded will give you a rich and exciting gaming experience, including all the improvements and additions from the game’s previous releases, in addition to additional premium content. Put on your wingsuit, equip your custom-made grappling claws, and get ready to show off!

《Everything》| PS4

Explore the mysteries of an ancient world in a single-player journey. Puzzles, mysteries, and obstacles await, as the power of a lost civilization guides you through forests, deserts, and tundra, and even into the clouds. You’ll meet all kinds of amazing creatures on your journey, from cute critters to mysterious giants.

《Erica》| PS4

In this innovative live-action interactive thriller, your decisions shape the story. You play as Erica, a teenage girl haunted by nightmares of her father’s murder. As terrifying new clues bring traumatic events from her childhood to the fore, players must uncover the shocking truth about her. Every decision affects the direction of the game, with a gripping branching narrative offering multiple endings.

PlayStation Premium | Classic Games

《Syphon Filter 3》| PS1

Special Agents Gabe Logan and Lian Xing are accused of spreading the deadly Syphon Filter virus around the world. However, the clues behind this series of treasonous acts finally pointed to the hidden behind-the-scenes person who was Gabe and Lian’s former employer “The Agency”. The two must expose the conspiracy and stop the virus from spreading in time. Missions include stealth, assassination, and all-out combat, plus a series of minigames including evasion, recapture, and sabotage. A large number of secret side missions, coupled with the newly extended two-player desperate battle mode, bring you the highest replayability and replay value. This version of “Syphon Filter 3” includes many enhancements and features such as upgraded graphics, rewind, quick save and custom video filters.

《Star Wars Demolition》| PS1

There are more than 10 classic Star Wars vehicles to choose from, and you can fight freely in eight exciting scenes and four game modes. Use weapons such as laser cannons, proton torpedoes, and concussion missiles to claim victory.

This version of Star Wars Demolition includes enhancements and features such as updated graphics, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

《Everybody’s Golf 2》| PS1

The favorite game for all golfers is back, so get ready to pick up the dusty clubs and show off your skills. Combining addictive gameplay with stunning visuals, Everybody’s Golf 2 delivers a complete golfing experience with a delightful sense of humor. This release includes enhancements and features such as updated graphics, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

