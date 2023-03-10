The animated film adaptation of Naoki Prize-winning writer Fukatsuki Tsujimura’s best-selling novel “The Lonely City of Mirrors” will hit Taiwan’s big screens on March 31.

The novel “Lonely City of Mirrors” has a total circulation of 1.7 million copies and has won numerous awards. It was selected as the 2017 “King’s Brunch” program annual book award, the 2018 bookstore award champion,“Da Vinci” magazine “BOOK OF THE YEAR 2017” No. 1 in the fiction category,The 11th Kanagawa Prefectural School Librarian Grand Prix, etc.

This highly popular fantasy novel was adapted into an animated film, and was directed by Keichi Hara, a senior animated film director of “Crayon Shin-chan: Counterattack of the Adult Empire”, by “Lycoris Recoil Li Ke Lisi”, “Kaguya Princess Wants to Make People” Confessions-Super Romance-” produced by the animation company “A-1 Pictures”.

In terms of dubbing, the new-generation actress AMI, popular actors Takumi Kitamura, Sakura Yoshiyanagi, Riko Itagaki, Naho Yokomizo, Kumiko Aso, Mana Ashida, Aoi Miyazaki, famous voice actors Takayama Minami, Kaji Yuki and other luxury dubbing cards The company brought the fantasy worldview of the original work to the big screen, and led the audience on a fantasy journey to explore the world in the mirror and the moving truth together.

The story of “The Lonely City of Mirrors” tells the story of Xiaoxin who was studying in junior high school and lost her place in school, and was locked in her room without going out. One day, the mirror in her room suddenly emitted a mysterious light. After she was sucked into the mirror, what caught her eyes was A castle, and 6 other junior high school students who are in a similar situation.

“Miss Wolf” wearing a wolf mask appeared in front of everyone and told them that there was a key hidden in the castle, and whoever found the key would be able to fulfill their wishes. When the castle gradually became a special residence for seven people, A certain incident hit them…