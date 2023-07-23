Home » Japan is showing us how road traffic is becoming safer
Japan is showing us how road traffic is becoming safer

Japan is showing us how road traffic is becoming safer

Pedestrians at the intersection at Shibuya Station, Tokyo (Image Source: Getty Images / Eloi_Omella)

Anyone who has ever visited a large Japanese city like Tokyo or Osaka can confirm that things really get going here, especially during rush hour the streets are teeming with people. When it rains, many use a transparent umbrella – which is rarely seen in this country. It’s about time that changed.

A comment by Stefan Bubeck.

About 20 years ago, “Lost in Translation” caused a stir and won numerous film awards (including the Oscar for best screenplay). Even today, the tragic comedy is a hot film tip – which is primarily due to the two main actors Bill Murray and Scarlet Johansson, who roam Tokyo together. For me, the secret star in the supporting role remains that one transparent umbrellawho even made it onto one of the movie posters.

Transparent umbrellas: more style, more security

Scarlett Johansson in the film “Lost in Translation” (Image source: Imago Images / Ronald Grant Archive / Mary Evans) Lost in Translation on Amazon Prime Video

Then as now, this is an unusual sight – at least in Germany and other western countries. In Asia, and especially in Japan, see-through screens are seen everywhere and all the time. One explanation for this could be that you can buy them practically on every corner in a convenience store (“Combini”) and they are relatively cheap (source: Süddeutsche Zeitung). Subtropical climate and frequent rainfall certainly also contribute to the success, so what concerns umbrellas in general. The transparent variants also have the decisive advantage that, as a pedestrian, you can Road traffic always in view even if you hold the umbrella over your face to protect yourself from the driving rain. That takes care of Security.

A transparent umbrella provides perspective – and thus safety on the road (Image source: GIGA)

Amazon Basics Clear Umbrella

The price may be higher now. Price from 22.07.2023 23:05

I’ve used a large, see-through umbrella for years – and I highly recommend it. Not only is it extremely practical, it also looks futuristic, which I like. Every now and then I do wonder why there are still so many umbrellas that not are transparent. After all, the trade now has a decent selection of transparent umbrellas, including beautiful models for children (see Amazon). And here the safety aspect plays an even greater role.

